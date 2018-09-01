Paul Pogba Will Reportedly Seek Juventus Move from Manchester United in January

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will reportedly "push" for a transfer to Juventus in January.

According to Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato.com), the France international is looking for the exit door at Old Trafford following a breakdown in his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho, and he is still close with his former team-mates in Turin.

As such, the 25-year-old will pursue a return to the Bianconeri when the transfer window reopens.

Pogba spent four years with Juve before rejoining United in 2016, having left Old Trafford for Italy as a youngster.

It has not been an overly successful return to the Red Devils, as the midfielder has struggled to replicate the kind of form he showed with Juventus or his national side.

Football writer Liam Canning commented on the Frenchman during United's 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Monday night:

Colleague Daniel Storey believes Mourinho's tactics are not suited to get the best out of him:

Though Pogba must also take some responsibility for his own form, it's clear the coach is struggling to get his star players to fulfil their potential.

Form has not been an issue for Pogba with France, as he put in a series of excellent showings throughout the FIFA World Cup to help Les Bleus to victory.

OptaJean gave some insight into his contribution for the national team:

His performances in Russia showed the kind of player he could be for United if he can reach that level on a consistent basis.

However, even if his struggles for his club continue in the coming months, it's highly unlikely the Red Devils will consider letting such a key player leave in the middle of the season.

What's more, Pogba will be an incredibly expensive purchase. It may well be beyond Juventus to afford him, particularly after they splashed out £99 million on Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.