David Johnson, Cardinals Not Expected to Agree to New Contract Before Week 1

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 1, 2018

GLENDALE, AZ - AUGUST 11: Running back David Johnson #31 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up before the preseason NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at University of Phoenix Stadium on August 11, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson is reportedly not expected to receive a contract extension before Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season. 

On Friday, CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported that Johnson and the Cardinals are "not close at this point" and "have a long ways to go to complete a deal."

In mid-August, Johnson said he understood hammering out an extension could be difficult since he missed almost all of last season with a broken wrist. 

"I think that's what it isI didn't play," Johnson told Darren Urban of the team's official website. "I didn't play last year. I was hoping my production from my second year and what I did my first year would help out, but the NFL is what have you done for me lately, so hopefully I can prove it once the season starts."

The 26-year-old is two seasons removed from a breakout 2016 campaign in which he totaled a league-high 2,118 yards and 20 touchdowns from scrimmage. 

Now in the final year of his rookie deal, the 2015 third-round pick will try to replicate that sensational season in hopes of inking a contract similar to the $60 million pact Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley signed in July. 

The Cardinals open their season Sept. 9 against Washington at University of Phoenix Stadium.

