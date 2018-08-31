Video Emerges of 2014 Strip Club Brawl That Led to Carlos Martinez Lawsuit

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Video has emerged of the 2014 brawl outside of an Illinois strip club involving St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez and then-Miami Marlins outfielder Marcell Ozuna.

The video, which was taken by a cab driver and published Friday by the St. Louis Post Dispatch's Christine Byers, allegedly shows Martinez "rushing toward a crowd of about a dozen people gathered near a barbecue stand and appearing to throw at least one punch before bouncers push him back."

Byers added that Ozuna allegedly can be seen punching Andrew D'Angelo—who filed civil suits against Ozuna and Martinez. (Warning: video contains profanity.)

Ozuna, now a member of the Cardinals reportedly reached a settlement with D'Angelo. However, Martinez is still being sued for more than $150,000 to cover "significant medical injuries."



Former Cardinals outfielder Oscar Taveras, who died in a car crash in the Dominican Republic in 2014, was also with Ozuna and Martinez at the time of the fight.

Criminal charges were not filed after D'Angelo told police he didn't want to cooperate with the investigation.

The civil suit against Martinez will reportedly go to trial in May 2019.