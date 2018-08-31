Christian Pulisic Ruled out vs. Hannover with Muscle Injury

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IAugust 31, 2018

DORTMUND, GERMANY - AUGUST 26: Christian Pulisic of Borussia Dortmund looks on prior to the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig at Signal Iduna Park on August 26, 2018 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Christian Pulisic was ruled out of Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga clash at Hannover on Friday with a muscle injury: 

Manager Lucien Favre brought in Marius Wolf in place of Pulisic for Dortmund's second league match of the new season.

The injury will be a worry to the United States ahead of the international break. Interim coach Dave Sarachan's side take on Brazil and Mexico in friendlies in September.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

