Christian Pulisic Ruled out vs. Hannover with Muscle Injury

TF-Images/Getty Images

Christian Pulisic was ruled out of Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga clash at Hannover on Friday with a muscle injury:

Manager Lucien Favre brought in Marius Wolf in place of Pulisic for Dortmund's second league match of the new season.

The injury will be a worry to the United States ahead of the international break. Interim coach Dave Sarachan's side take on Brazil and Mexico in friendlies in September.

