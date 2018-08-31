Roman Reigns, Jim Ross and More in the WWE News Roundup for Aug. 31

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Reigns Reportedly in Line for Long Title Run

After finally beating Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns reportedly won't give up the title any time soon.

According to SI.com's Justin Barrasso, WWE wants to give the Big Dog a "lengthy title reign," which means he is likely to retain when he faces Braun Strowman inside Hell in a Cell on Sept. 16.

JR Wants Bullet Club Members in WWE

The Bullet Club has taken New Japan Pro Wrestling and the entire independent wrestling scene by storm, but WWE Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross would love to see the group's members have a run in WWE.

Ross shared his thoughts on the Bullet Club during the latest edition of the Jim Ross Report (h/t William Windsor of WrestlingInc.com):

"I can't say whether they're going to work for WWE or not, but I believe in some point in time, for those who have not worked in WWE, that somewhere along the journey, they will be there. And quite frankly, this might piss some off, I can't help that, you deserve a run in WWE if you've dedicated your life to the business [of professional wrestling]. At some point, if you can make it work, you should give that shot and opportunity. I know they are not a niche product. None of those guys, The [Young] Bucks, Kenny Omega, Cody, Hangman Page, Marty Scurll, they are not a niche product. They're talented, talented men who should be able to get jobs wherever they want. And if you're going to be a [pro] wrestler, why not go where you can make the most money?"

The Young Bucks, Cody, Omega, Page and Scurll will all be part of the massive All In pay-per-view that is being held Saturday outside Chicago.

Further Details on Neville's WWE Departure

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter shed some light on Neville's status with WWE on Friday.

According to Meltzer (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com), Neville was officially released from his deal last week, and he is free to wrestle for any company due to the lack of a non-compete clause.

Neville walked out on WWE in October, but Meltzer noted that WWE waited to release him so it didn't set the precedent of allowing its Superstars to leave and immediately sign with a competitor like New Japan Pro Wrestling.

There has been speculation regarding Neville appearing at All In on Saturday.

