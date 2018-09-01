Italian F1 Grand Prix 2018: Start Time, Drivers, TV Schedule and More

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/Getty Images

Ferrari will be on the charge at the 2018 Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, as Sebastian Vettel chases down Lewis Hamilton at the top of the Formula One world championship at Monza.

The German superstar has the current world champion in his sights, and is just 17 points behind the Mercedes kingpin.

It's the home race for the Scuderia, with Vettel showing increased pace has he won the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa last week.

Here is how you can watch the action from Italy:

Race Start Time: 2:10 p.m. BST/9:10 a.m. ET

TV Info: Channel 4 (UK), Sky Sports F1 (UK), ESPN2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: All 4 (UK), Sky Go (UK), ESPN Player (U.S.)

For a full drivers list, visit the Formula 1 website

Preview

MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Hamilton was victorious 12 months ago at Monza, but Mercedes have stood still while Ferrari have improved.

The Silver Arrows are just 15 points ahead of their F1 rivals in the constructors championship as the next race approaches, and the Italians have produced a tremendous car this season.

Hamilton failed to live with Vettel around the famous Spa track, and the writing is on the wall for Mercedes unless they fine tune their challenge.

There's still little between the teams, but with home advantage the Italian contingent will expect to dominate in front of their passionate fans.

Ferrari are attempting to win the event for a 30th time, extending their lead of the most wins by a constructor at the Italian Grand Prix.

MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

However, the Scuderia haven't won the race since 2010, adding stress to Vettel as he attempts to pile the pressure on Hamilton.

Monza is considered one of the quickest tracks in Formula One, and this should give Vettel the margins he needs to finish ahead of the British driver.

The Ferrari power unit has brought a new dimension to the title race this term, and Mercedes know they have a serious challenge on their hands after years of uncontested dominance.

However, Hamilton appeared relaxed ahead of the race, posting on Twitter as the rain began to fall during practice:

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo will find it difficult to contend as he faces a severe grid penalty for a power unit change.

It's been a difficult season for the chasing pack, with Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen failing to provide a substantial challenge to the top two.

Bottas has declared he will accept team orders from Mercedes if Hamilton needs assistance to win the title throughout the rest of the season.

Per Crash, Bottas said:

"For sure it will be different, in terms of how you approach the weekend, but I think the team would still support both of us a lot. If I would have the pace to win a race, by pure speed, if I'm about to win a race, it's up to the team to look at the situation.

I don't think, in anyway, I would completely lose the freedom to win the race if I'm able to do so. It depends on the situation: if there are clear points or way to avoid me or Lewis to lose points, we'll see how to do it.

It will always depend on the situation and I do trust the team that they have respect for both drivers and won't do anything too harsh."

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Bottas could become a vital chess piece for Hamilton in the weeks ahead, but the Finnish driver has failed to show the expected pace after replacing former world champion Nico Rosberg.

Hamilton knows one mistake could see the championship ripped from his grasp, with Vettel motivated to land his fifth world crown.

The German won four-straight championships with Red Bull, but a title with Ferrari would be the most celebrated of his career, defeating the most talented and revered driver of the modern era.