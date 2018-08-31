Liverpool Transfer News: Lazar Markovic Reportedly Close to Anderlecht Move

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool have reportedly agreed to a fee of £2.9 million with Belgian side Anderlecht for Serbia winger Lazar Markovic.

The 24-year-old is in the final year of his contract at Anfield and will be sold if he can agree on personal terms, according to James Pearce at the Liverpool Echo.

Markovic has failed to have any impact at Liverpool since joining the club from Benfica in 2014. He has had loan spells at Fenerbahce, Sporting and Hull City and spent the second half of last season at Anderlecht.

The winger was brought to the club after helping Benfica win the treble in Portugal. He cost the Reds £20 million, per BBC Sport.

Paulo Duarte/Associated Press

Markovic arrived with huge potential but could not make an impact in the Premier League. He featured regularly in his first season at Anfield but managed just three goals.

A red card in a UEFA Champions League draw against Basel did not help his cause. Markovic was handed a four-game ban after flicking his fingers at Behrang Safari's face in a match that saw Liverpool eliminated.

Markovic was afforded little opportunity at Anfield after his debut campaign. He was loaned to Fenerbahce in his second season, but his time in Turkey was ended prematurely by a hamstring problem.

Further loan spells at Sporting and Hull City followed, but Markovic was unable to replicate the form that had convinced Liverpool to invest so heavily.

Football writer Sachin Nakrani said Markovic has wasted four years of his career at Liverpool:

Markovic does appear to have convinced Anderlecht of his worth. He joined the club in January and made eight appearances, scoring in their 2-1 play-off defeat to Genk.

Football journalist Milos Markovic said Greek side PAOK were also interested:

A move away looks the best option for both parties, although Liverpool will take a heavy loss on the 24-year-old. Meanwhile, Markovic will hope he can now rebuild his career at Anderlecht.