Christian Hackenberg Reportedly Released by Eagles

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2018

New York Jets' Xavier Cooper (75) grabs Philadelphia Eagles' Christian Hackenberg (8) during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Christian Hackenberg's stint with the Philadelphia Eagles was a short one.

Matt Lombardo of NJ Advance Media reported on Friday that the reigning Super Bowl champs have released Hackenberg, less than three weeks after signing him.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

