Christian Hackenberg Reportedly Released by Eagles

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Christian Hackenberg's stint with the Philadelphia Eagles was a short one.

Matt Lombardo of NJ Advance Media reported on Friday that the reigning Super Bowl champs have released Hackenberg, less than three weeks after signing him.

