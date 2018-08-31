Report: Legendary Punter Shane Lechler Cut by Texans After 5 Seasons with Team

Report: Legendary Punter Shane Lechler Cut by Texans After 5 Seasons with TeamAugust 31, 2018
George Bridges/Associated Press
Shane Lechler's five-year run with the Houston Texans has come to a close.
The team cut the 42-year-old punter Friday, according to Mark Berman of Fox 26, opting to go with rookie Trevor Daniel.
