Report: Legendary Punter Shane Lechler Cut by Texans After 5 Seasons with Team

George Bridges/Associated Press

Shane Lechler's five-year run with the Houston Texans has come to a close.

The team cut the 42-year-old punter Friday, according to Mark Berman of Fox 26, opting to go with rookie Trevor Daniel.

