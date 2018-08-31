Report: Legendary Punter Shane Lechler Cut by Texans After 5 Seasons with Team

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2018

Houston Texans punter Shane Lechler (9) punts against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)
George Bridges/Associated Press

Shane Lechler's five-year run with the Houston Texans has come to a close.

The team cut the 42-year-old punter Friday, according to Mark Berman of Fox 26, opting to go with rookie Trevor Daniel.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: NFL Not Finalizing New Anthem Policy by Week 1

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL Not Finalizing New Anthem Policy by Week 1

    Jared Dubin
    via CBSSports.com

    A Letter from Celek to the Fans

    NFL logo
    NFL

    A Letter from Celek to the Fans

    Philadelphiaeagles
    via Philadelphiaeagles

    Who Are the NFL's Real Sleepers?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Who Are the NFL's Real Sleepers?

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Mack: 'I Miss Football'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mack: 'I Miss Football'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report