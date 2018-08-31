Teddy Bridgewater: 'I Don't Mind Waiting' Behind Drew Brees After Saints Trade

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Teddy Bridgewater doesn't appear to have a problem sitting behind Drew Brees on the New Orleans Saints' quarterback depth chart.

Per ESPN.com's Mike Triplett, Bridgewater explained why being the backup in New Orleans will be good for him.

"I don't mind waiting," he said. "I get to learn from one of the best players to ever play this game, get to be in the room with a great group of guys, get to learn from Coach [Sean] Payton. So I look forward to that."

Bridgwater signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets in March. The 2014 first-round pick had a strong preseason, completing 73.7 percent of his passes with two touchdowns in three games.

The Saints acquired Bridgewater and a 2019 sixth-round pick Wednesday from the Jets for a 2019 third-rounder. And soon after, Payton raved about Bridgewater's skills and what he will bring to the team.

"[He makes] good decisions," Payton said. "[He's] accurate, smart, can move, can make the first guy miss. He's a winner. He won in college, he's won in the NFL. I'll stop there. It's a quarterback-driven league, and we're excited to have him."

Brees has been durable during his 12-year tenure with the Saints, missing just two games since 2006. But he is 39, giving Bridgewater hope to start in the near future.