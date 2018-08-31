Teddy Bridgewater: 'I Don't Mind Waiting' Behind Drew Brees After Saints Trade

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 31, 2018

NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 30: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints talks with Teddy Bridgewater during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on August 30, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Teddy Bridgewater doesn't appear to have a problem sitting behind Drew Brees on the New Orleans Saints' quarterback depth chart.

Per ESPN.com's Mike Triplett, Bridgewater explained why being the backup in New Orleans will be good for him.

"I don't mind waiting," he said. "I get to learn from one of the best players to ever play this game, get to be in the room with a great group of guys, get to learn from Coach [Sean] Payton. So I look forward to that."

Bridgwater signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets in March. The 2014 first-round pick had a strong preseason, completing 73.7 percent of his passes with two touchdowns in three games.

The Saints acquired Bridgewater and a 2019 sixth-round pick Wednesday from the Jets for a 2019 third-rounder. And soon after, Payton raved about Bridgewater's skills and what he will bring to the team.

"[He makes] good decisions," Payton said. "[He's] accurate, smart, can move, can make the first guy miss. He's a winner. He won in college, he's won in the NFL. I'll stop there. It's a quarterback-driven league, and we're excited to have him."

Brees has been durable during his 12-year tenure with the Saints, missing just two games since 2006. But he is 39, giving Bridgewater hope to start in the near future.

Related

    Report: NFL Not Finalizing New Anthem Policy by Week 1

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL Not Finalizing New Anthem Policy by Week 1

    Jared Dubin
    via CBSSports.com

    Bridgewater on Saints Job: 'I Definitely Do Not Mind Waiting'

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Bridgewater on Saints Job: 'I Definitely Do Not Mind Waiting'

    John Sigler
    via Saints Wire

    A Letter from Celek to the Fans

    NFL logo
    NFL

    A Letter from Celek to the Fans

    Philadelphiaeagles
    via Philadelphiaeagles

    Who Are the NFL's Real Sleepers?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Who Are the NFL's Real Sleepers?

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report