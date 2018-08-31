Real Madrid Transfer News: Borja Mayoral Set for Levante Loan in Latest Rumours

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2018

MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 28: Borja Mayoral Moya of Real Madrid in action during the La Liga 2017-18 match between Real Madrid and CD Leganes at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 28 2018 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Power Sport Images/Getty Images)
Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid forward Borja Mayoral is reportedly set to join Levante on loan in a deadline-day deal. 

According to Cadena SER (h/t AS' Victor Lopez), the two sides have agreed a deal that will see Mayoral join Levante for the season, although they will not have an option to buy him at the end of the campaign.

The 21-year-old appears to have become available following Mariano Diaz return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mayoral contributed seven goals and three assists in all competitions for Real last season. He only played 927 minutes, averaging one or the other every 93 minutes.

Prior to Mariano's signing, Sport's Andrew Gaffney felt Mayoral would benefit from a spell out on loan:

And following the former Lyon star's return, Mayoral's prospects of significant game time in Madrid look set to be limited once again, whereas he might play a more significant role at Levante.

He will hope it goes better than his loan to Wolfsburg did during the 2016-17 campaign, in which he played just 426 minutes spread across 21 appearances.

If it does, he may yet find he has a role to play at the Bernabeu in the future.

