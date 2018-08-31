Real Madrid Transfer News: Borja Mayoral Set for Levante Loan in Latest Rumours

Real Madrid Transfer News: Borja Mayoral Set for Levante Loan in Latest RumoursAugust 31, 2018
Real Madrid forward Borja Mayoral is reportedly set to join Levante on loan in a deadline-day deal.
According to Cadena SER (h/t AS' Victor Lopez), the two sides have agreed a deal that will see Mayoral join Levante for the season, although they will not have an option to buy him at the end of the campaign.
The 21-year-old appears to have become available following Mariano Diaz return to the Santiago Bernabeu.
Mayoral contributed seven goals and three assists in all competitions for Real last season. He only played 927 minutes, averaging one or the other every 93 minutes.
Prior to Mariano's signing, Sport's Andrew Gaffney felt Mayoral would benefit from a spell out on loan:
Andrew Gaffney @GaffneyVLC
@Ultra_Suristic Still think bringing Mariano back would be a smarter choice. Mayoral needs a loan move, a la Diaz, to actually begin fulfilling his potential.
And following the former Lyon star's return, Mayoral's prospects of significant game time in Madrid look set to be limited once again, whereas he might play a more significant role at Levante.
He will hope it goes better than his loan to Wolfsburg did during the 2016-17 campaign, in which he played just 426 minutes spread across 21 appearances.
If it does, he may yet find he has a role to play at the Bernabeu in the future.
