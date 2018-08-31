NBA 2K19 'The Prelude' Demo Drops for Free

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 31, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 30: Pete Davidson, Donald Faison, Kristopher London and Jesser The Lazer attend the NBA 2K19 launch event at Greenpoint Terminal on August 30, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NBA 2K)
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

2K Sports is whetting the appetite for fans of NBA 2K19 with Friday's release of The Prelude demo for XBox One and Playstation 4 owners.

NBA 2K19 announced The Prelude was available to download, and it dropped a new trailer for the game on Twitter:

Per Christopher Groux of Newsweek, The Prelude serves as a head start for the official release of NBA 2K19. Gamers can create their avatar through MyPlayer and will be able to take him through the process of getting to the NBA through the G League. 

There will also be 10 trophies and achievements for players to unlock, including creating your future NBA superstar and playing against Chinese Basketball League teams like the Flying Dragon and the Guangzhou Jets. 

The full Legend version of NBA 2K19 will be released Sept. 7 with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James gracing the cover, while the normal release with Giannis Antetokounmpo will drop Sept. 11.

