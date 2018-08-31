Europa League Draw 2018-19: Schedule of Dates for Group Stage Fixtures

Europa League Draw 2018-19: Schedule of Dates for Group Stage FixturesAugust 31, 2018
Arsenal will face Sporting CP, Qarabag and FC Vorskla in their group for the UEFA Europa League this season following Friday's draw in Monaco.
The Gunners' Premier League rivals Chelsea will play PAOK, BATE Borisov and Vidi FC.
Sevilla, who won the Europa League three years running from 2014 to 2016, will meet Krasnodar, Standard Liege and Akhisarspor.
See the draw in full below.
Group A
- Bayer Leverkusen
- Ludogorets
- FC Zurich
- AEK Larnaca
Group B
- Red Bull Salzburg
- Celtic
- RB Leipzig
- Rosenborg
Group C
- Zenit St. Petersburg
- FC Kopenhagen
- Bordeaux
- Slavia Prague
Group D
- Anderlecht
- Fenerbahce
- Dinamo Zagreb
- Spartak Trnava
Group E
- Arsenal
- Sporting CP
- Qarabag
- FC Vorskla
Group F
- Olympiakos
- AC Milan
- Real Betis
- F91 Dudelange
Group G
- Villarreal
- Rapid Vienna
- Spartak Moscow
- Rangers
Group H
- Lazio
- Marseille
- Eintracht Frankfurt
- Apollon Limassol
Group I
- Besiktas
- Genk
- Malmo
- Sarpsborg 08
Group J
- Sevilla
- Krasnodar
- Standard Liege
- Akhisarspor
Group K
- Dynamo Kiev
- Astana
- Rennes
- FK Jablonec
Group L
- Chelsea
- PAOK
- BATE Borisov
- Vidi FC
The group stage fixtures will be played on Thursdays, with the dates scheduled to be September 20, October 4, October 25, November 8, November 29 and December 13.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Full Europa League Group Draw