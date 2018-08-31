Europa League Draw 2018-19: Schedule of Dates for Group Stage Fixtures

Claude Paris/Associated Press

Arsenal will face Sporting CP, Qarabag and FC Vorskla in their group for the UEFA Europa League this season following Friday's draw in Monaco.

The Gunners' Premier League rivals Chelsea will play PAOK, BATE Borisov and Vidi FC.

Sevilla, who won the Europa League three years running from 2014 to 2016, will meet Krasnodar, Standard Liege and Akhisarspor.

Group A

Bayer Leverkusen

Ludogorets

FC Zurich

AEK Larnaca

Group B

Red Bull Salzburg

Celtic

RB Leipzig

Rosenborg

Group C

Zenit St. Petersburg

St. FC Kopenhagen

Bordeaux

Slavia Prague

Group D

Anderlecht

Fenerbahce

Dinamo Zagreb

Zagreb Spartak Trnava

Group E

Arsenal

Sporting CP

Qarabag

FC Vorskla

Group F

Olympiakos

AC Milan

Real Betis

F91 Dudelange

Group G

Villarreal

Rapid Vienna

Spartak Moscow

Moscow Rangers

Group H

Lazio

Marseille

Eintracht Frankfurt

Frankfurt Apollon Limassol

Group I

Besiktas

Genk

Malmo

Sarpsborg 08

Group J

Sevilla

Krasnodar

Standard Liege

Akhisarspor

Group K

Dynamo Kiev

Astana

Rennes

FK Jablonec

Group L

Chelsea

PAOK

BATE Borisov

Vidi FC

The group stage fixtures will be played on Thursdays, with the dates scheduled to be September 20, October 4, October 25, November 8, November 29 and December 13.

