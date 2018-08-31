Europa League Draw 2018-19: Schedule of Dates for Group Stage Fixtures

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2018

The logo of the UEFA Europa League is displayed before the draw ceremony at the Grimaldi Forum, in Monaco, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)
Claude Paris/Associated Press

Arsenal will face Sporting CP, Qarabag and FC Vorskla in their group for the UEFA Europa League this season following Friday's draw in Monaco.

The Gunners' Premier League rivals Chelsea will play PAOK, BATE Borisov and Vidi FC.

Sevilla, who won the Europa League three years running from 2014 to 2016, will meet Krasnodar, Standard Liege and Akhisarspor.  

See the draw in full below.

                      

Group A

  • Bayer Leverkusen
  • Ludogorets
  • FC Zurich
  • AEK Larnaca

                                         

Group B

  • Red Bull Salzburg
  • Celtic
  • RB Leipzig
  • Rosenborg

                               

Group C

  • Zenit St. Petersburg
  • FC Kopenhagen
  • Bordeaux
  • Slavia Prague

                                       

Group D

  • Anderlecht
  • Fenerbahce
  • Dinamo Zagreb
  • Spartak Trnava

                                      

Group E

  • Arsenal
  • Sporting CP
  • Qarabag
  • FC Vorskla

                            

Group F

  • Olympiakos
  • AC Milan
  • Real Betis
  • F91 Dudelange

                             

Group G

  • Villarreal
  • Rapid Vienna
  • Spartak Moscow
  • Rangers

                                   

Group H

  • Lazio
  • Marseille
  • Eintracht Frankfurt
  • Apollon Limassol

                           

Group I

  • Besiktas
  • Genk
  • Malmo
  • Sarpsborg 08

                              

Group J

  • Sevilla
  • Krasnodar
  • Standard Liege
  • Akhisarspor

                              

Group K

  • Dynamo Kiev
  • Astana
  • Rennes
  • FK Jablonec

                                 

Group L

  • Chelsea
  • PAOK
  • BATE Borisov
  • Vidi FC

                                              

The group stage fixtures will be played on Thursdays, with the dates scheduled to be September 20, October 4, October 25, November 8, November 29 and December 13.

                              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Full Europa League Group Draw

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Full Europa League Group Draw

    UEFA.com
    via UEFA.com

    Live: European Transfer Deadline Day

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Live: European Transfer Deadline Day

    Dean Mouhtaropoulos
    via Goal

    Deluded or Dedicated? Mourinho’s Biggest Fans 🗣

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Deluded or Dedicated? Mourinho’s Biggest Fans 🗣

    Dean Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Vote for Prem Goal of the Month 💥🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Vote for Prem Goal of the Month 💥🎥

    Carling
    via Carling