Report: Mesut Ozil, Unai Emery Bust-Up Rumours 'Unfounded'

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery and playmaker Mesut Ozil's reported training ground clash before last weekend's 3-1 defeat of West Ham United is "unfounded," according to Raphael Honigstein of ESPN FC.

Ozil missed the clash with the Hammers due to illness but could return to face Cardiff City on Sunday, and Honigstein reported the player has a strong relationship with his manager.

It's even noted Emery attempted to convince Ozil to sign for Paris Saint-Germain last season, when the Spaniard was still in charge at the Parc des Princes.

Ozil, 29, started Arsenal's two opening games of the 2018-19 Premier League season against Manchester City and Chelsea, both of which the Gunners lost.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Assuming he is fully fit, Emery will likely put him back in the first team for the Gunners' visit to newly promoted Cardiff.

Arsenal will be keen to build on their first win of the season against the Hammers after two tough opening fixtures.

The Cardiff clash is followed by a visit to Newcastle United, after which Arsenal will hope to have nine points on the board in the English top flight.

Ozil's creativity means he plays a vital role in providing ammunition for forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

It is essential for Arsenal's prospects that the former Real Madrid man and Emery enjoy a productive relationship, so Gunners fans will be hopeful the latest report regarding the pair are accurate.