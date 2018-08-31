Report: Mesut Ozil, Unai Emery Bust-Up Rumours 'Unfounded'

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2018

Arsenal's Spanish head coach Unai Emery gestures to Arsenal's German midfielder Mesut Ozil (L) on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on August 12, 2018. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery and playmaker Mesut Ozil's reported training ground clash before last weekend's 3-1 defeat of West Ham United is "unfounded," according to Raphael Honigstein of ESPN FC.

Ozil missed the clash with the Hammers due to illness but could return to face Cardiff City on Sunday, and Honigstein reported the player has a strong relationship with his manager. 

It's even noted Emery attempted to convince Ozil to sign for Paris Saint-Germain last season, when the Spaniard was still in charge at the Parc des Princes.

Ozil, 29, started Arsenal's two opening games of the 2018-19 Premier League season against Manchester City and Chelsea, both of which the Gunners lost.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 18: Mesut Ozil of Arsenal looks on prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on August 18, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Assuming he is fully fit, Emery will likely put him back in the first team for the Gunners' visit to newly promoted Cardiff.

Arsenal will be keen to build on their first win of the season against the Hammers after two tough opening fixtures.

The Cardiff clash is followed by a visit to Newcastle United, after which Arsenal will hope to have nine points on the board in the English top flight.

Ozil's creativity means he plays a vital role in providing ammunition for forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

It is essential for Arsenal's prospects that the former Real Madrid man and Emery enjoy a productive relationship, so Gunners fans will be hopeful the latest report regarding the pair are accurate. 

