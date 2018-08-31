Jordi Alba, Koke Dropped by Luis Enrique in First Spain Squad

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Jordi Alba and Koke are among those who have been dropped by Luis Enrique after he named his first squad as Spain manager for the upcoming international break.

Enrique named his squad on Friday:

Alba and Koke, along with Iago Aspas, represented Spain at the FIFA World Cup earlier this summer, but the trio were dropped by Enrique, who has called up Marcos Alonso, Alvaro Morata and Jose Luis Gaya instead.

