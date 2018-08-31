Jordi Alba, Koke Dropped by Luis Enrique in First Spain Squad

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2018

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 01: Jordi Alba of Spain controls the ball during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 1, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Jordi Alba and Koke are among those who have been dropped by Luis Enrique after he named his first squad as Spain manager for the upcoming international break. 

Enrique named his squad on Friday:

Alba and Koke, along with Iago Aspas, represented Spain at the FIFA World Cup earlier this summer, but the trio were dropped by Enrique, who has called up Marcos Alonso, Alvaro Morata and Jose Luis Gaya instead.

                                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Leaked: Nike's Atletico Madrid Third Kit

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Leaked: Nike's Atletico Madrid Third Kit

    Footy Headlines
    via Footy Headlines

    Deluded or Dedicated? Mourinho’s Biggest Fans 🗣

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Deluded or Dedicated? Mourinho’s Biggest Fans 🗣

    Dean Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Watch and Vote for Prem Goal of the Month 💥🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Watch and Vote for Prem Goal of the Month 💥🎥

    Carling
    via Carling

    Luka Modric: I'm at the Best Club in the World

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Luka Modric: I'm at the Best Club in the World

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report