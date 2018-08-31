Jose Mourinho, Ed Woodward Reportedly Agree on New Anthony Martial Contract

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward have reportedly agreed that Anthony Martial should be handed a new deal at the club amid speculation they are at loggerheads.

According to Charles Sale for the Daily Mail, those close to Woodward say the pair both feel the Frenchman should be handed a five-year deal to stay at Old Trafford.

Despite reports Woodward and Mourinho have a fractious relationship, the former's friends say it is "stronger than ever."

While Woodward has attended training "more often than usual" amid United's poor start to the season, he is said to have been "laughing and joking" with Mourinho at Carrington.

The Special One also reportedly sends kisses to Woodward's three-year-old child when the pair exchange texts.

Woodward has paid no attention to reports of a rift at Old Trafford, having avoided reading newspapers for the last month.

Mourinho said he has done the same prior to United's 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, per football writer Chris Winterburn:

The manager does not appear to share a positive relationship with Martial, though, and he fined the forward over the summer after he left United's pre-season tour to attend the birth of his child.

However, it seems Mourinho has signed off on giving him a new deal. At the very least he is aware of the plan to give Martial a long-term contract, according to BBC Sport's Simon Stone:

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News questioned the decision to give Martial a new deal and Woodward's handling of the matter:

The 22-year-old scored 17 goals in his first season with United but has not kicked on from there as hoped, so from that point of view he has done little to justify a new and presumably improved deal.

On the other hand, he is in the final year of his contract—though United have the option to extend it by another 12 months—and if nothing else, a long-term deal will stop his market value from dropping, allowing the club to fetch a higher price for him if he were to move on.

If Mourinho and Woodward are in harmony over the decision, it could be a positive sign for United that they're pulling in the same direction.

What remains now is for Mourinho to help get the best out of Martial and get his Red Devils career back on track, as he could be a key player in the side.