Rams Exploring Possibility of Playing NFL Preseason Game in Hawaii Next Year

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams may be saying "aloha" next season.

According to Rich Hammond of the Southern California News Group, the Rams are looking into holding a preseason contest in Hawaii's Aloha Stadium next year. Hammond did not mention an opponent but noted the idea has "been approved" but is "not finalized."

It’s not as if the Rams are struggling to sell tickets for their home preseason games, as Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk noted they sold 69,037 for a contest against the Oakland Raiders and 60,682 for the game against the Houston Texans.

However, playing a preseason game in Hawaii would break up the monotony of training camp and the preseason for the players.

The Pro Bowl used to be played in Aloha Stadium, although the NFL moved its location to Orlando prior to the 2017 game.

Los Angeles is coming off an 11-5 campaign in which it reached the playoffs for the first time since the 2004 season. It will look to take the next step with a talented roster that includes Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh and Brandin Cooks, among others, and play in Hawaii next year as defending Super Bowl champions.