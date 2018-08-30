UCF CB Aaron Robinson Stretchered Off After Hit on Kickoff vs. UConn

UCF CB Aaron Robinson Stretchered Off After Hit on Kickoff vs. UConnAugust 30, 2018
Alex Menendez/Getty Images
UCF Knights cornerback Aaron Robinson was stretchered off the field after being injured in a collision on the team's season-opening kickoff Thursday against the host Connecticut Huskies.
The ESPNU broadcast reported (h/t The Athletic's Chris Vannini) that Robinson was able to move his legs. He gave the crowd a thumbs up on his way off the field, via UFC Football:
