UCF CB Aaron Robinson Stretchered Off After Hit on Kickoff vs. UConn

UCF Knights cornerback Aaron Robinson was stretchered off the field after being injured in a collision on the team's season-opening kickoff Thursday against the host Connecticut Huskies.

The ESPNU broadcast reported (h/t The Athletic's Chris Vannini) that Robinson was able to move his legs. He gave the crowd a thumbs up on his way off the field, via UFC Football:

