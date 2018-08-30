UCF CB Aaron Robinson Stretchered Off After Hit on Kickoff vs. UConn

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 30, 2018

ORLANDO, FL - OCTOBER 14: A space themed UCF helmet is seen prior to a NCAA football game between the East Carolina Pirates and the UCF Knights at Spectrum Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. The 'Space Game' Uni's pay tribute to the history during the space race and the fact that UCF has been involved with eight NASA missions, and in 2012, a planet discovered by UCF researchers was named after it. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)
Alex Menendez/Getty Images

UCF Knights cornerback Aaron Robinson was stretchered off the field after being injured in a collision on the team's season-opening kickoff Thursday against the host Connecticut Huskies.

The ESPNU broadcast reported (h/t The Athletic's Chris Vannini) that Robinson was able to move his legs. He gave the crowd a thumbs up on his way off the field, via UFC Football:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

