Asian Games 2018 Medal Count: Updated Table for Each Country After Friday

Vincent Thian/Associated Press

With just two days remaining in the 2018 Asian Games, China holds a sizable lead over second-placed Japan and the rest of the field in the medal count.

China has 261 total medals, and its 115 gold medals alone would be good enough for third overall. Meanwhile, Japan has continued to add to its total, earning 188 total medals and 59 gold. South Korea (160 total) is the only other country to eclipse the century mark.



Below is a look at the medal count as of 11 a.m. ET Friday.

Asian Games 2018 Medal Count, Top 10

1. China, 261 (115 gold, 84 silver, 60 bronze)

2. Japan, 189 (69 gold, 50 silver, 70 bronze)

3. South Korea, 160 (43 gold, 54 silver, 63 bronze)

4. Indonesia, 93 (30 gold, 23 silver, 40 bronze)

5. IR Iran, 58 (19 gold, 19 silver, 20 bronze)

6. Chinese Taipei, 60 (16 gold, 17 silver, 27 bronze)

7. Uzbekistan, 57 (15 gold, 19 silver, 23 bronze)

8. India, 65 (13 gold, 23 silver, 29 bronze)



9. Kazakhstan, 64 (12 gold, 11 silver, 41 bronze)

10. DPR Korea, 34 (12 gold, 9 silver, 13 bronze)

*Full medal count available on the official website of the Asian Games

China extended its lead with another impressive day.

Wang Han and Chen Yiwen took gold and silver, respectively, in the women's 1-metre springboard diving event. Zhang Mingyu came out victorious in women's laser-run, while Bi Kun, Chen Peina and China came out on top in a trio of sailing events.

As good of a day as China had, Japan managed to add to its collection as well.

Doi Manami, and the pairs of Furuya Shingen and Hachiyama Shinji, Tetsuya Isozaki and Akira Takayanagi and Ai Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka all took home gold in their respective sailing events.

Japan also defeated China in the women's football final 1-0 with a 90th-minute goal by Yuika Sugasawa. Japan's Yuko Takahashi edged China's Zhong Mengying in the women's triathlon by almost two minutes, finishing with a winning time of 1:59:29.

As the 2018 Asian Games is set to wrap up over the weekend, there are still a number of key events remaining. The baseball and basketball (men's and women's) tournaments will be decided on Saturday, while South Korea and Japan will go head-to-head in the men's football final.

Japan will have more opportunities to go for gold, notably against Malaysia in the men's hockey final and against Kazakhstan in the men's water polo final.

The 2018 Asian Games conclude with the triathlon on Sunday.