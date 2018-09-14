WWE Hot Take of the Week: Time to Replace Hell in a Cell on PPV List

Credit: WWE.com

Welcome to another Hot Take, where this week, it's time to get fired up about how Hell in a Cell has lost its luster and just isn't cutting it anymore, despite how WWE would love to continue convincing you it's a stronger concept than ever before.

Once upon a time in WWE, Hell in a Cell was the big bad monster in terms of gimmick matches.

In an era when a regular steel cage was seen as the most dangerous option, Hell in a Cell came out of the woodwork like its mutant offspring—or, given the circumstances of the Kane and Undertaker feud at In Your House: Badd Blood, its more violent sibling.

By the end of its debut, the match stipulation built up enough of a reputation that when its name was uttered, it spelled doom.

But that was over 20 years ago, and over the past few years, things just haven't been the same.

In fact, the Hell in a Cell gimmick has dwindled so much in value that the creation of its pay-per-view not only desperately needs to end, but it should have never taken place to begin with.

Since its inception, there have been 38 Hell in a Cell matches, with two more on the way this weekend, meaning an average of two per year. However, with this pay-per-view, it's become commonplace to have two or more in a single night.

There were four Hell in a Cell matches in 2016, as three went down at the namesake event, while another took place at WrestleMania 32 several months beforehand.

The frequency of using this gimmick waters it down considerably, as the more matches that happen, the harder it is to think of creative ways to utilize the cage without being repetitive.

This is even worse on the Hell in a Cell events themselves, as it leads to the unfortunate balancing act where WWE doesn't want one match to outshine the others, so if only a few interesting ideas are thought of, they're spread out.

Each match becomes a showcase for one fun spot, if the fans are lucky, as there have been plenty of times where even that doesn't happen and the matches have absolutely nothing going on, to the point where they might as well not have a cage at all.

Granted, some of this is due to WWE turning down the violence and becoming much smarter with the performers, as it would be far too dangerous to keep trying to top Mick Foley's stunts from King of the Ring 1998.

That is a good thing, for safety purposes, but when the gimmick is built around being dangerous, being tame doesn't sell the same image anymore. Desensitization sets in and for Hell in a Cell to mean anything, it has to go away for a long while for audiences to recalibrate their expectations.

Instead of giving fans a chance to miss the gimmick, though, WWE continually does the complete opposite by making it run every autumn like clockwork.

Since 2009, once October came around, it was guaranteed we'd get at least one Hell in a Cell match with this pay-per-view, if not two or three, whether or not any of the current feuds going on were good enough to call for the gimmick to be put into play.

It used to be that two wrestlers would only do battle inside the so-called "Satan's Structure" when their rivalry had heated up to such an intensity that no other standard stipulation like a Street Fight or a Last Man Standing match would suffice ending the feud.

Mankind and Undertaker were beating each other to bloody pulps in boiler rooms, No Disqualification matches, had tried to bury each other alive and so on, before going at it inside Hell in a Cell.

Now, Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton will fight under the same supposedly vicious circumstances just because Orton happened to pull on Hardy's earring a few times and actively chose not to do any harm to him at SummerSlam.

How is that good enough to bring this cage into the mix? They could accomplish the same exact goal of mutually assured destruction by having the two compete under any other sort of extreme stipulation. Nothing at all mandates Hell in a Cell.

For that matter, the argument that the outside interference of Drew McIntyre, Dolph Ziggler and The Shield necessitates a cage in the Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman match doesn't rule out a regular cage, nor does it mean this event has to be called Hell in a Cell.

If this event were named No Mercy and that feud had enough steam behind it to convince WWE to pull out the bigger cage with the roof on it, there would be nothing stopping them from still having a Hell in a Cell match on another card.

Hell in a Cell matches have happened at WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Survivor Series and plenty of other events, including even Monday Night Raw. It isn't like the Royal Rumble, which has become synonymous with January and starting the Road to WrestleMania.

Even then, the Greatest Royal Rumble showed that WWE is willing to play around with the most important gimmick match of the year, so there's no reason Hell in a Cell has to happen every September or October.

For nine years, fans knew they were in store for a Hell in a Cell match or two in the fall and a TLC match at that pay-per-view in December. They're no longer special attractions that come out of nowhere. Instead, they're regularities to be expected.

The DDT and Superkick used to signify the end of the match, when everybody uses the moves, nobody gets excited that they can be the finish anymore. Likewise, the more Hell in a Cell matches that take place on a regular schedule—particularly when they're tamer in nature—the less captivating they are.

If WWE wishes to restore the Hell in a Cell gimmick to its former glory, the element of necessity must be brought back, too.

The current incarnation as a yearly pay-per-view with matches that may not have storylines hot enough to sustain it is just a weak shell of its former self with WWE trying to squeeze the last remaining drops of awesomeness out of a once devilishly delightful match.

Next year, Hell in a Cell should be taken off the list of pay-per-views, replaced with something more generic like Breaking Point or Battleground and put the gimmick on ice for the entirety of 2019, if not 2020, too.

Eventually, people will grow to miss it and when a feud is bitter enough to reach the boiling point, reintroducing Hell in a Cell will truly get fans talking and excited to see its return.

This year, though, all we can look forward to is Hardy possibly jumping off the cage and Strowman and Reigns doing something to knock down one of the walls—two spots for the highlight reel and a lot of other filler to eat up the rest of the time.

Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.