Luke Shaw Reportedly to Delay Signing Manchester United Contract Offer

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistAugust 30, 2018

Manchester United's English defender Luke Shaw celebrates scoring the team's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on August 10, 2018. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications / (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Luke Shaw is set to frustrate Manchester United by taking his time in agreeing a new deal to stay at Old Trafford.

James Whaling of the Mirror reported the recently recalled England international will take his time as he decides the direction of his career. The defender has spent a frustrating two-year spell under manager Jose Mourinho, but has recently been restored to the starting XI by the Special One.

United have suffered a disappointing start to the Premier League season, but Shaw's form has been a highlight for the Red Devils.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Mourinho's Fear of Failure Just Makes It More Likely

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Mourinho's Fear of Failure Just Makes It More Likely

    A. E.
    via Sport Witness

    Picking Every UCL Group Winner

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Picking Every UCL Group Winner

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report

    League Cup 3rd Round Draw Is Complete

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    League Cup 3rd Round Draw Is Complete

    via mirror

    FiveThirtyEight's Updated Champions League Predictions

    World Football logo
    World Football

    FiveThirtyEight's Updated Champions League Predictions

    FiveThirtyEight
    via FiveThirtyEight