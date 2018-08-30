Luke Shaw Reportedly to Delay Signing Manchester United Contract Offer

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Luke Shaw is set to frustrate Manchester United by taking his time in agreeing a new deal to stay at Old Trafford.

James Whaling of the Mirror reported the recently recalled England international will take his time as he decides the direction of his career. The defender has spent a frustrating two-year spell under manager Jose Mourinho, but has recently been restored to the starting XI by the Special One.

United have suffered a disappointing start to the Premier League season, but Shaw's form has been a highlight for the Red Devils.

