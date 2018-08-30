WWE 2K19 Roster Reveal Features Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, More

WWE 2K19 Roster Reveal Features Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, MoreAugust 30, 2018
Rusev, Lana, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel announced the first 75 playable characters for the upcoming WWE 2K19 video game on Thursday.
The quartet of WWE Superstars revealed part of the roster in a video released by WWE 2K:
Here is a rundown of the roster members who have been announced thus far:
- Adam Cole
- Kyle O'Reilly
- Bobby Fish
- Bobby Roode
- Braun Strowman
- Titus O'Neil
- Ember Moon
- Bayley
- Elias
- Kevin Owens
- Ronda Rousey
- Rusev
- Lana
- Bo Dallas
- Curtis Axel
- Bray Wyatt
- Roman Reigns
- Seth Rollins
- Velveteen Dream
- Sasha Banks
- Tyler Bate
- Liv Morgan
- Angelo Dawkins
- Montez Ford
- Bianca Belair
- Matt Hardy
- Finn Balor
- Kairi Sane
- Apollo Crews
- Jinder Mahal
- Drew McIntyre
- Aleister Black
- Johnny Gargano
- Ruby Riott
- Pete Dunne
- Sarah Logan
- Fandango
- Tyler Breeze
- Shayna Baszler
- Akam
- Alexa Bliss
- Alicia Fox
- Baron Corbin
- Big Show
- Brock Lesnar
- Chad Gable
- Curt Hawkins
- Dana Brooke
- Dash Wilder
- Dean Ambrose
- Dolph Ziggler
- Goldust
- Heath Slater
- Jason Jordan
- Kassius Ohno
- Konnor
- Lars Sullivan
- Mickie James
- Mojo Rawley
- Natalya
- Nia Jax
- Nick Miller
- No Way Jose
- Oney Lorcan
- Otis Dozovic
- Rezar
- Rhyno
- Roderick Strong
- Sam Zayn
- Scott Dawson
- Shane Thorne
- Triple H
- Tucker Knight
- Viktor
- Zack Ryder
Among the biggest current Superstars announced for the game were Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Alexa Bliss, Dean Ambrose, Sasha Banks, Finn Balor and Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey.
Rousey's inclusion came as no surprise since it was previously announced that those who pre-order WWE 2K19 will receive her as a playable character.
Several notable NXT wrestlers are making their debut in the WWE 2K video game series as well.
That includes Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish of Undisputed Era, Velveteen Dream, Shayna Baszler, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of the Street Profits, Bianca Belair and NXT Women's champion Kairi Sane.
Also, WWE UK and NXT stars Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate were revealed as playable characters after WWE 2K previous released their entrance videos.
Bate was the original holder of the NXT United Kingdom Championship, but he dropped it to Dunne, who has now held it for 465 days.
Rusev said that he will reveal more of the WWE 2K19 roster next week with different guests by his side.
The standard edition of WWE 2K19 will hit store shelves on Oct. 9, while those who order the deluxe and collector's edition can pick it up Oct. 5.
