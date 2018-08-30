WWE 2K19 Roster Reveal Features Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, More

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Rusev, Lana, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel announced the first 75 playable characters for the upcoming WWE 2K19 video game on Thursday.

The quartet of WWE Superstars revealed part of the roster in a video released by WWE 2K:

Here is a rundown of the roster members who have been announced thus far:

Adam Cole

Kyle O'Reilly

Bobby Fish

Bobby Roode

Braun Strowman

Titus O'Neil

Ember Moon

Bayley

Elias

Kevin Owens

Ronda Rousey

Rusev

Lana

Bo Dallas

Curtis Axel

Bray Wyatt

Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins

Velveteen Dream

Sasha Banks

Tyler Bate

Liv Morgan

Angelo Dawkins

Montez Ford

Bianca Belair

Matt Hardy

Finn Balor

Kairi Sane

Apollo Crews

Jinder Mahal

Drew McIntyre

Aleister Black

Johnny Gargano

Ruby Riott

Pete Dunne

Sarah Logan

Fandango

Tyler Breeze

Shayna Baszler

Akam

Alexa Bliss

Alicia Fox

Baron Corbin

Big Show

Brock Lesnar

Chad Gable

Curt Hawkins

Dana Brooke

Dash Wilder

Dean Ambrose

Dolph Ziggler

Goldust

Heath Slater

Jason Jordan

Kassius Ohno

Konnor

Lars Sullivan

Mickie James

Mojo Rawley

Natalya

Nia Jax

Nick Miller

No Way Jose

Oney Lorcan

Otis Dozovic

Rezar

Rhyno

Roderick Strong

Sam Zayn

Scott Dawson

Shane Thorne

Triple H

Tucker Knight

Viktor

Zack Ryder

Among the biggest current Superstars announced for the game were Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Alexa Bliss, Dean Ambrose, Sasha Banks, Finn Balor and Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey.

Rousey's inclusion came as no surprise since it was previously announced that those who pre-order WWE 2K19 will receive her as a playable character.

Several notable NXT wrestlers are making their debut in the WWE 2K video game series as well.

That includes Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish of Undisputed Era, Velveteen Dream, Shayna Baszler, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of the Street Profits, Bianca Belair and NXT Women's champion Kairi Sane.

Also, WWE UK and NXT stars Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate were revealed as playable characters after WWE 2K previous released their entrance videos.

Bate was the original holder of the NXT United Kingdom Championship, but he dropped it to Dunne, who has now held it for 465 days.

Rusev said that he will reveal more of the WWE 2K19 roster next week with different guests by his side.

The standard edition of WWE 2K19 will hit store shelves on Oct. 9, while those who order the deluxe and collector's edition can pick it up Oct. 5.