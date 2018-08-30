Manchester United Match Cowboys as Most Valuable Team, Valued at $4.8 Billion

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 30, 2018

A picture shows a general view of Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north-west England on December 10, 2011 which will be used as a venue for the football competition during the London 2012 Olympic Games. AFP PHOTO / ANDREW YATES RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo credit should read ANDREW YATES/AFP/Getty Images)
ANDREW YATES/Getty Images

Manchester United have matched NFL outfit Dallas Cowboys as the most valuable sports team in the world.

According to Kurt Badenhausen of Forbes, despite the Red Devils' 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Monday, the club's share price hit $26.05 (£20), making its enterprise value $4.8 billion (£3.7 billion), the same as the Cowboys. 

Badenhausen added there has been a 55 per cent rise in the value of United's shares in the past 12 months, a boost in fortunes that belies their somewhat drab performances on the pitch.

United finished a distant second to champions Manchester City in the Premier League last term and failed to win any silverware in the cup competitions.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Jose Mourinho, manager of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on August 27, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Maso
Clive Mason/Getty Images

The 2018-19 season has started in miserable fashion for the Red Devils as their 3-0 defeat to Spurs was preceded by a 3-2 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Jose Mourinho's side are already six points off the pace in the Premier League having earned a sole 2-1 win on the opening day of the season against Leicester City.

United's finances, though, remain in peak condition as they continue to outstrip all other clubs in the sport.

As Badenhausen noted, the Red Devils continue to make lucrative agreements with numerous brands across the globe.

They announced their first ever sleeve sponsor back in July after agreeing a partnership with American manufacturing company Kohler.

Mourinho will be looking to his team to turn their form around on Sunday when they face Burnley at Turf Moor. 

