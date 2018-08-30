Yaya Toure Close to Olympiakos Move After Manchester City Departure

Lynne Cameron/Getty Images

Yaya Toure is reportedly closing in on rejoining Greek giants Olympiakos after being released by Manchester City earlier this summer.

According to Sky Sports News, the Ivorian is in negotiations with his former club, and although a deal has yet to be agreed confidence is high they will be concluded before the Greek transfer window closes on Friday.

Toure, 35, left City after eight seasons having won three Premier League titles.

He previously spent a single season at Olympiakos in 2005-06, playing a key role as they won the double before moving to Monaco and then Barcelona.

Toure's agent, Dimitry Seluk, teased earlier this week that his client may be moving to another Premier League club after passing a medical in London:

However, it is becoming increasingly clear that was merely a red herring from the Russian.

The midfielder played a limited role for City after the appointment of Pep Guardiola as manager back in 2016.

In the Sky Blues' record-breaking 2017-18 campaign Toure made just 10 appearances in the Premier League, nine as a substitute, amounting to just 228 minutes of action.

In the Greek Super League, though, he could potentially still be impactful.

His immense experience and intelligence make up for his inevitable loss of sharpness now he is in his mid-30s, and Toure could well be a big asset for Olympiakos as they look to win back the title in 2018-19.