Ivan Rakitic Keen for New Barcelona Contract Following PSG Exit Rumours

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has said he hopes the club's hierarchy move to offer him a new contract following speculation about his future this summer.

The Croatian has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, although he has since confirmed he is to remain at Barcelona for the upcoming campaign.

Speaking with Javier Giraldo of Sport, Rakitic said he is now hopeful the club will begin negotiations over extending his contract at the Camp Nou.

"Well, let's see if you can take this interview to the 'presi' or if you leave it in his office," he said. "The most important thing is that he knows I'm at home here. It's true that a wage increase is never bad, let's be honest. But not for the sake of it, I'd like that moment to arrive in time and because I deserve it and because they really believe in me."

Rakitic went on to say he did speak to the club about an extension both before and after the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He added there is "no rush" to get a new contract signed and he is "confident" things will be sorted soon.

"It's something that I've already spoken to the club about, before and during the World Cup," Rakitic said. "It'll arrive soon but there's no rush. I know that the club looks after its players well and I'm confident the 'presi' will call me soon."

It's been a busy spell in Rakitic's career. In the summer, he was crucial to Croatia making a shock run to the final of the World Cup, excelling in midfield alongside Luka Modric. Following the tournament, links to PSG emerged before the player shut them down.

Despite the physical and mental toll that would have been on Rakitic this summer, he's settled back down into life in a Barcelona shirt in style.

Already he's had a major impact on the team in their two La Liga wins this season:

Although Barcelona have invested heavily in midfield options this year in the form of Philippe Coutinho, Arturo Vidal and Arthur, Rakitic remains a key performer for the Blaugrana.

The Croatian is the link between the controlling presence of Sergio Busquets and attacking stars like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Rakitic can control matches, but he's also tenacious and dynamic, making him a man for all occasions.

With that in mind, it would have been a surprise if Barcelona had decided to sell him this summer, even if he did want to move elsewhere.

However, Rafael Hernandez of Barca fansite Grup14 believes the club may struggle to match the wages Rakitic may have gotten elsewhere:

Rakitic seems settled at Barcelona and continues to pick up silverware. In his first season with the team, he won La Liga and the UEFA Champions League in 2014-15, and he's since claimed a further two league titles.

After making progress under Ernesto Valverde last term, Barcelona will be expected to challenge for the Champions League again this season. If they are going to make a sustained effort to win silverware on multiple fronts, Rakitic will be central to their chances.