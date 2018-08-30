Manchester United Ambassadors Told to 'Be Careful' When Discussing Jose Mourinho

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 30, 2018

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Jose Mourinho, manager of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on August 27, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Clive Mason/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly contacted their paid ambassadors and warned them to "be careful" when discussing under-pressure manager Jose Mourinho.

According to Charles Sale of the Daily Mail, the poor start to the 2018-19 season has seen United look to avoid a repeat of Dwight Yorke's interview with a Dubai radio station toward the end of last term. The former striker, who was part of the club's 1998/99 treble-winning side, slammed Mourinho's methods and said his tactics "did not befit club traditions," per Sale.

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

