Jean-Michel Aulas Says Chelsea Rejected Chance to Complete Nabil Fekir Transfer

Chelsea turned down the chance to sign Nabil Fekir from Lyon this summer, according to the French club's president, Jean-Michel Aulas.

Fekir, who was part of the France squad that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup, was the subject of constant transfer speculation. In addition to the Blues, Liverpool were heavily linked with a move for the player.

Aulas admitted that at one point the club were resigned to losing their star attacker, although in the end Chelsea decided against making a move for the Frenchman, per Chris Burton of Goal.

"In the beginning, when we thought about our summer transfer window and how to organise the future squad, we thought that he [Fekir] was practically gone," he said. "That's why we have been able to adapt things. We spoke with Chelsea representatives, and they had no interest at all in him. From then on, we realised we could change our plans [as he would stay]."

