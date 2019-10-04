Geronimo Allison, Jimmy Graham Fantasy Outlook After Davante Adams' Injury

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Davante Adams was one of the players the Green Bay Packers could least afford to lose, but after exiting last week's game with a toe injury, the Packers ruled Adams out for Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

He is the clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver, so there is reason for concern in Green Bay even with Aaron Rodgers under center, Jimmy Graham at tight end and the combination of Geronimo Allison and Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the outside.

With that in mind, here is a look at fantasy reaction to Adams' setback as it pertains to some of the Packers' top playmakers.

Geronimo Allison and Jimmy Graham

Adams led the Packers in receptions (111), receiving yards (1,386) and touchdown catches (13) last year, and that production will need to come from other sources.

It is easy for fantasy players to point to Allison as an option as he slides up the wide receiver depth chart, especially after he put up a career-best 303 receiving yards and two touchdown catches last year in just five games before suffering a season-ending injury.

There still isn't an established track record to trust for the Illinois product, but he appeared to build a rapport with Rodgers and should see plenty of red-zone targets at 6'3" with the ability to high-point passes and beat cornerbacks downfield.

Allison enjoyed his best game of the season last week when he caught three passes for 52 yards and a touchdown.

While Allison has been a hit-and-miss player throughout his career, he is worth a dart-throw start at flex this week, especially if you have players on the bye.

There are no track record concerns with Graham, who is a five-time Pro Bowler and one of the best tight ends of his generation. He entered the 2019 campaign with two seasons of more than 1,200 receiving yards and four seasons of double-digit touchdown catches on his resume, although he posted 636 receiving yards and just two touchdown catches last year.

Also, after catching three passes for 30 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, Graham did not record a reception in Weeks 2 or 3. He bounced back last week, however, with six grabs for 61 yards and a score.

Tight end is not as deep as wide receiver, and Rodgers figures to turn his way even more if Adams is forced to miss significant time. Considering how well Graham played last week with Adams ailing, he is worth starting currently.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Green Bay took a flier on Valdes-Scantling when it selected him out of South Florida with a fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, and he delivered in a marquee way with 38 catches for 581 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie.

While he was far from paralleling the production of Adams, he took advantage of Allison's absence and was second among wide receivers in yards. He figures to be the clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver option when Adams is sidelined since he has been Rodgers' most consistent target aside from Adams this season.

Through four games, Valdes-Scantling has 16 receptions for 217 yards and one touchdown this season. He has also been targeting a total of 17 times over the past two games.

Valdes-Scantling clearly has a good rapport with Rodgers and was already flex-worthy with Adams in the lineup, so he has the makings of a flex or low-end WR2 this week.