Manchester United and Manchester City Reportedly Set to Battle for Ruben Neves

David Rogers/Getty Images

Manchester City reportedly believe Manchester United will compete with them for the signature of Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves in January.

The Portugal international has been a huge success at the Molineux Stadium since signing from Porto 12 months ago, and his early performances in the Premier League have caught the eye of the Red Devils.

Sam Lee of Goal reported City have tracked the player through the summer, but now think United manager Jose Mourinho could move for his young countryman. Neves is represented by Jorge Mendes, who is also Mourinho's agent.

The 21-year-old can operate as a deep-lying midfielder, but he proved in the EFL Championship he has an eye for goal.

Neves scored six goals in 42 Championship appearances last term and opened his account for Wolves in the top division against Everton on the opening day of the campaign.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

United continue to limp after a disappointing pre-season, as the team appeared lacklustre and Mourinho failed to land a number of transfer targets.

Per Lee (h/t Coral Barry of Metro), the two Manchester clubs could soon cross swords over the £60 million-rated starlet.

Mourinho has experimented with Andreas Pereira as a ball-playing No. 6, but Neves would be much more suited to the role. Nemanja Matic remains United's primary defensive midfielder, but he lacks the mobility and technical qualities to quickly find the attack.

Neves would fill a gap left by former England international Michael Carrick, who is now on Mourinho's coaching staff. Carrick retired in the summer, and Mourinho plumped for the signing of Fred to boost his midfield.

However, Fred will not sit and will be given licence to support the team further up the field.

Squawka Football underlined Neves qualities from deep:

Neves would only be a squad player at City, and a move to United would make more sense if he has the choice of both teams.

Mourinho needs to flood his squad with younger talent, and stop leaning heavily on the experience of his less dynamic options.

Neves could become a genuine star in the Premier League, and if he remains at Wolves for another full season, his price could rocket beyond £60 million.