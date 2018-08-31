USA vs. Chile Women's Soccer: Date, Time, Live Stream and Predictions

Logan Bowles/Getty Images

The United States women's national team host Chile in a friendly match on Friday, when the two sides face off at StubHub Center in Carson, California.

Chile have earned qualification for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France, and they will use the games in the United States as preparation for their first appearance in the finals.

Las Chicas de Rojo will feature in two matches on American soil in quick succession, as they test themselves against the world champions.

Here's how you can watch the first of those two friendlies in California:

Date: Friday, 31 August

Time: 11 p.m (ET), 4 a.m. Saturday (BST)

Stream: ESPN Player (U.S.)

TV: ESPN2 (U.S.)

Preview

Chile are set to make their debut at the World Cup after finishing runners-up to Brazil in CONMEBOL Copa America Femenina qualification.

They defeated Argentina 4-0 in their final group game in April to help ensure their runners-up spot behind Brazil.

Chile coach Jose Letelier brings his side to California in the hope that his squad can give a good account of themselves in two games against the No. 1 team on the planet.

CLAUDIO REYES/Getty Images

U.S. Soccer reported experienced forward Amy Rodriguez has been added to the USWNT squad, with Megan Rapinoe ruled out with a rib injury. The 31-year-old has 131 caps for her country and has always proved to be a reliable player for coach Jill Ellis.

Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan have also been included in the squad, as Ellis drives her team towards France 2019.

This will be the first time the two nations have met in a women's international, and it represents a step-up in quality for the South Americans.

Chile defender Fernanda Pinilla applauded the achievements of the USWNT, per Nick Dorrington of ESPNW:

"The United States are a power in women's football. They have great players and they are a great team. It will be a big test for us and an opportunity to see how we stack up against one of the best teams in the world. It will be a chance for us to see if the work we've done in training can be effective against a team that strong."

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The United States recently swept to success at the 2018 Tournament of Nations, beating Japan and Brazil as Morgan finished top scorer in the competition.

However, Australia were only denied a shock win over the United States by a 90th-minute Lindsey Horan equaliser and finished runners-up on goal difference.

Other nations appear to be catching up with the USWNT, although it's unlikely Chile will have the quality to match the world champions on their home patch.

Lloyd's presence should intimidate the visitors, and the finishing power of Morgan should be too much for the South Americans' defence.

Prediction: United States 3-0 Chile