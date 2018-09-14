Pierre Garcon, Dante Pettis, More Fantasy Outlook After Marquise Goodwin Injury

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers lost a key part of their passing attack with wide receiver Marquise Goodwin out for Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium, forcing some other players to step in.

Joe Fann of the team's official website reported Friday that Goodwin is still nursing the quad injury he suffered in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings. Rookie Dante Pettis will make his first career start.

Goodwin was San Francisco's best deep threat last year, but there are several other receivers who can be quality fantasy football options.

Pierre Garcon will get the biggest boost, with more targets likely going his way.

The 32-year-old had two catches for 21 yards on six targets against the Vikings. He is a reliable possession receiver, and although he doesn't always get into the end zone, he should be good for plenty of receptions and yards.

With the other top target for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo out of the picture, he can turn this into legitimate WR2 production.

Pettis showed great promise in his first NFL game. The former Washington Huskies star was on the receiving end of Garoppolo's lone touchdown pass—a 22-yard strike in the back of the end zone.

The 49ers selected Pettis in the second round because of his playmaking abilities. He had 22 receiving touchdowns in his final two years with the Huskies and holds the FBS record with nine punt-return scores.

With Pettis moving into Goodwin's position, he's a good flex player. Detroit's defense let New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold complete 76.2 percent of his passing attempts and two touchdowns in his first career start last week.

Meanwhile, Trent Taylor could be a sleeper option for fantasy owners looking for a high-upside selection.

The 2017 fifth-round pick has excellent speed and quickness with the ability to come through with a long touchdown at any point. If Taylor gets extra playing time, his odds are better to have a game-changing moment.

He is worth the add if you have room before he potentially blows up.

Tight end George Kittle could also see an upgrade with the additional targets that should go his way in the passing attack.