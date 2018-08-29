Mesut Ozil Returns to Arsenal Training After Illness, Rumoured Unai Emery Row

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is back in first-team contention after recovering from illness.

The Gunners confirmed Ozil's return to training with pictures posted to Twitter. The former Germany international missed his side's 3-1 win against West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday.

While the player's absence had been officially attributed to sickness, the London Evening Standard noted rumours that his omission from the squad was down to a disagreement between Ozil and new coach Unai Emery.

The 29-year-old's presence at London Colney will please fans, with Ozil remaining one of the club's most influential talents.

Arsenal will play Cardiff City in their next league match on Sunday, and they will be desperate for another three points after losing their opening encounters against Manchester City and Chelsea.

Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph reported the north London giants have backed their new coach after rumours of a falling out between Emery and Ozil. The Spaniard has wanted to make it clear he will implement his philosophy at the club and will resist player power becoming an issue.



Arsenal have continued with the passing style formulated under legendary former boss Arsene Wenger, but Emery will want to see more steel in midfield.

This could be an issue for Ozil, who often lacks the desire to chase back and provide cover.

The German is the primary creative force for the Gunners, but Emery will need more solidity from his team over the full campaign to challenge for the top four and a place in next year's UEFA Champions League.