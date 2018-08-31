Bleacher Report's 2018 Expert Consensus NFL Preseason Awards

0 of 11

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The next game is for real.

With the conclusion of Thursday's fourth preseason game that no one on earth cares about, the 2018 exhibition season is over. The Sept. 6 season opener between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles is coming fast.

It's important no to read too much into the preseason; the Cleveland Browns won all four preseason games in 2017 and then posted a winless season. But that doesn't mean we can't take anything from the past month of (sort of) NFL action.

We saw a couple of second-year pros who appear on the verge of breaking out, rookie quarterbacks who might be more ready to start than we thought and a first-year class at running back that has underwhelmed to this point.

Oh…and a new rule that inspires more headaches than cheap tequila.

With the preseason now in the rearview mirror, the NFL writers here at Bleacher Report have congregated to highlight the best and worst of the 2018 exhibition slate.

From the MVP to the biggest flop and all parts in between, here are the Bleacher Report Expert Consensus NFL Preseason Awards.