WWE Rumors: Buying or Selling Buzz on Becky Lynch, Bray Wyatt and More

Credit: WWE.com

The SummerSlam pay-per-view has led to a creative renaissance of sorts for WWE, which has focused on building compelling stories to culminate on September 16 at Hell in a Cell and the rumor mill has been busy churning out reports on stars involved in top feuds and matches, including the suddenly buzz-worthy Becky Lynch.

The Lass Kicker turned heel at SummerSlam but WWE Creative has struggled mightily to get fans to boo her. Is a change in direction to be expected?

Plans for Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE Creative cannot get fans to boo Becky Lynch, who turned heel at SummerSlam after losing a SmackDown Women's Championship match but according to Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats, that will not affect its handling of the feud with Charlotte Flair.

Lynch cut a promo on the post-SummerSlam episode of SmackDown Live in which she attempted to turn the fans against her but was unsuccessful in doing so.

Buy or Sell?

Buy. It may be one's first inclination to criticize WWE for not listening to its fans and booking Lynch as the babyface but the fact of the matter is that bitter and vindictive Lynch is far more interesting than anything she had been doing for the last year.

The best heels are the ones that believe every word they say and justify their actions. Thus far, she has done that spectacularly.

The only problem? Fans believe in her and completely support her actions because her frustrations are easily understandable. They loved her before, they watched her endure disappointment after disappointment and her most recent one caused her to snap.

The days of clear good guys and bad guys are gone. Some two decades after Vince McMahon stood in front of a camera and insisted as much to the masses, killing whatever was left of kayfabe, it is more apparent than ever in the way fans react to specific Superstars.

Lynch is a heel in every way but reaction. That is not WWE Creative's fault, nor is it the performer's. It is merely a reflection of the times, where villains and antiheroes are as beloved as the heroes once charged with defeating them.

A Change for Bray Wyatt?

With Matt Hardy's in-ring career uncertain, Bray Wyatt finds himself without any obvious creative direction.

According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, a "refresh" should be expected.

Wyatt was last seen partnering with Hardy in a tag team title-winning tandem that never really reached its full potential.

Buy or Sell?

Buy. Wyatt has been in desperate need of a refresh for the last two years. His character was bled dry by frustrating and disappointing creative decisions and more losses than he could endure.

The "buy" is almost dependent upon what the refresh entails.

If it is just a return to the same old, same old for Wyatt, no one benefits.

If both the performer and writers can dig deep and come up with something interesting for Wyatt to do, then it is worth it. If not, he is essentially the same credibility-less character that won the WWE Championship a year ago as a means to drop it right to someone more valued than him.

Brie Bella and Maryse's Rivalry to Extend Past Hell in a Cell

According to PWInsider.com (h/t Cageside Seats), Brie Bella and Maryse may share the ring again after their Mixed Tag Team match at Hell in a Cell when they meet at WWE Evolution in singles competition.

Bella has not competed in a televised singles match since August 3, 2016 when she defeated Summer Rae. Maryse has not appeared on TV in a singles match in even longer, losing a Superstars match to Beth Phoenix November 7, 2011.

Buy or Sell?

Sell. Yes, it makes sense. Yes, it would be a logical followup to the Mixed Tag Team match at Hell in a Cell in which Bella will team with Daniel Bryan to battle Maryse and The Miz, but the prospects of a Bella vs. Maryse match is not one that sparks great anticipation for anything even remotely resembling a quality in-ring match.

Ring rust and the lack of a real ring general to help carry the match along is worrisome.

With that said, if storytelling is strong and the spots are well thought out, it could still exceed expectations.

Look no further than Bella's 2014 SummerSlam match against Stephanie McMahon.