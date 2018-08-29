Esports Organizers Criticize USA Gun Laws After Shooting at Madden 19 Tournament

GIANRIGO MARLETTA/Getty Images

Esports executives criticized United States gun laws following Sunday's shooting in Jacksonville during a Madden 19 tournament.

Per John Pye of the Associated Press, Asian Electronic Sports Federation president Kenneth Fok blamed the access people have to guns.

"Of course tragedies like this should never happen. One is already too many," Fok said. "But I think this is a bigger issue of gun control and access to guns. This very unfortunate incident happened in a video game arena, but does this mean that it's esports or video games to blame? I don't believe so. It's not esports that caused this. We're really saddened to see this take place."

Lokesh Suji, founder of the Indian Gaming League, added the comparisons between video gaming and violence is "the wrong perspective."

"We've never had this in this part of the world. Why are things happening in the U.S.?" Suji said. "It's very sad. Every time something like this happens in the U.S., people start blaming the video games. The bigger picture, the bigger problem is gun control."

Sunday's event was a qualifying tournament for the Madden Classic and took place at the Jacksonville Landing Complex.

Per CNN.com, authorities have said David Katz, one of the participants in the tournament, brought at least one gun into the building and opened fire. Nine people were wounded and two were killed before Katz shot himself, police said.

EA Sports CEO Andrew Wilson announced Monday that the final three qualifying events for the Madden Classic were canceled following a review of safety protocols for participants and fans.