Report: Bob Costas, NBC in Talks over Early Termination of Contract

Gail Burton/Associated Press

NBC and veteran broadcaster Bob Costas are reportedly in talks to terminate his contract, which runs through 2021.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Costas said, "Sometimes you get to a point where it is not a fit anymore. It doesn't mean that anyone is angry or upset."

The 66-year-old Costas has been with NBC since 1979.

Per Marchand, Costas is interested in creating a "journalism show that would feature interviews, commentaries and a critical look at the world of sports and perhaps other topics."

In recent years, Costas' role with NBC has reduced drastically. He previously called MLB, NBA and golf for the station, and he was the lead Olympics anchor. Costas has had a role in NBC's NFL coverage as well.

At this juncture, he is essentially a jack-of-all-trades who fills in when needed and provides commentary on major sports events.

Since joining NBC in 2016, Mike Tirico has served as Costas' replacement in several areas, including becoming the lead anchor for the Olympics.

Costas primarily provides coverage for MLB Network, and he will reportedly continue to do so even if his early termination with NBC goes through.

While NBC has yet to comment on the matter, Costas' agent, Sandy Montag, said meetings are planned to discuss a buyout of Costas' contract, which pays him seven figures per year.