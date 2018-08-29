Report: Zinedine Zidane 'Very Interested' in Becoming Manchester United Manager

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 29, 2018

coach Zinedine Zidane of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool on May 26, 2018 at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv, Ukraine(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
VI-Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane is reportedly ready to take the manager's role at Manchester United should Jose Mourinho be sacked. 

According to David Anderson in the Mirror, United are sticking with Mourinho for now despite the Red Devils' poor start to the 2018-19 season, but Zidane is "waiting for the call" and is "very interested" in the Old Trafford job.

           

