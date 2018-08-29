WWE SmackDown Results: Becky Lynch Attacks and Biggest Takeaways

3 of 4

The rivalry between Daniel Bryan and The Miz added Brie Bella and Maryse to the equation a week ago with the announcement of a Mixed Tag Team match at Hell in a Cell and Tuesday night, the Hollywood It Couple sent a message loudly and clearly to Bryan and his bride.

Interrupting a strong match between Bryan and Andrade "Cien" Almas, Miz provided just enough of a distraction, then attacked his rival as he trapped the former NXT champion in the YES! Lock. From there, Miz and Maryse proceeded to leave Bryan and Bella lying, establishing dominance ahead of their bout on September 16.

There are some who will dispute the idea of Maryse and Bella's involvement in the program but it is the surest way to guarantee things do not become stale or watered down between the two.

The Superstars remain the centerpiece of the program while Maryse and Bella now bring with them a sense of freshness and, more importantly, it makes sense within the context of the story being told.

While other programs are upping the intensity heading into the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, the Mixed Tag Team bout may prove the most fun and energetic of the card.

Especially if WWE Creative can continue to expertly weave the moving parts together as it has to this point.