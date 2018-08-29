WWE SmackDown Results: Becky Lynch Attacks and Biggest Takeaways

WWE SmackDown Results: Becky Lynch Attacks and Biggest TakeawaysAugust 29, 2018
SmackDown continued to advance its top storylines Tuesday, injecting even more intensity in the program and setting the stage for the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.
New Day celebrated their recent title win with some assistance from an all-time great, The Miz and Maryse got one over on Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella, Becky Lynch attacked Charlotte Flair and Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton booked a trip to hell...in a cell.
With the September 16 extravaganza rapidly approaching, find out what the biggest takeaways were from the August 28 episode of the USA Network presentation and how they may affect the top stories, Superstars and matches going forward.
New Day's Most Excellent Championship Celebration
New Day's championship celebration featuring the returning King Booker was fun.
Really fun.
And it was absolutely fitting.
Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods have consistently brought a sense of comedy and fun to WWE programs that otherwise may not have been there. They have flirted with the fine line between jokes and seriousness, making them far more than a typical comedy act.
Yet as they celebrated their tag title victory from last week's show, egging Booker T into a Spinaroonie and following in his footsteps, some to greater success than others, it made perfect sense within the context of the characters that have been written to this point.
There will be time for their next tag team feud later but for now, the celebration was a ton of fun and set the act apart from the more intense elements elsewhere on the show.
Jeff Hardy Will Take Randy Orton to Hell in Apropos Gimmick Bout
Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton have been engaged in one of the most violent rivalries in all of WWE for the better part of the last month and now, with Hell in a Cell upcoming on September 16, they will settle their differences inside the show's namesake.
While their rivalry was relegated to a promo Tuesday night, the revelation of their upcoming gimmick bout was the perfect culmination of weeks of physicality and sickening displays of punishment and torture by The Viper.
There are higher profile matches on the card, including AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship, but there is no program on the SmackDown side of things that has brought as much emotion and intensity to the product that Hardy vs. Orton has.
Thankfully, management recognized as much and booked them inside the steel structure, one of the rare special matches Hardy has not competed in during his Hall of Fame career.
The Miz and Maryse Send a Message Ahead of Hell in a Cell
The rivalry between Daniel Bryan and The Miz added Brie Bella and Maryse to the equation a week ago with the announcement of a Mixed Tag Team match at Hell in a Cell and Tuesday night, the Hollywood It Couple sent a message loudly and clearly to Bryan and his bride.
Interrupting a strong match between Bryan and Andrade "Cien" Almas, Miz provided just enough of a distraction, then attacked his rival as he trapped the former NXT champion in the YES! Lock. From there, Miz and Maryse proceeded to leave Bryan and Bella lying, establishing dominance ahead of their bout on September 16.
There are some who will dispute the idea of Maryse and Bella's involvement in the program but it is the surest way to guarantee things do not become stale or watered down between the two.
The Superstars remain the centerpiece of the program while Maryse and Bella now bring with them a sense of freshness and, more importantly, it makes sense within the context of the story being told.
While other programs are upping the intensity heading into the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, the Mixed Tag Team bout may prove the most fun and energetic of the card.
Especially if WWE Creative can continue to expertly weave the moving parts together as it has to this point.
Becky Lynch Is the Complete Opposite of Roman Reigns
WWE is determined to get fans to cheer for Roman Reigns but have been largely unsuccessful to this point.
The company is equally as determined to get fans to boo Becky Lynch and, again, has been unsuccessful to the point.
Tuesday night, Lynch came from out of nowhere to attack Charlotte Flair following the second-generation star's successful SmackDown Women's Championship defense over Carmella in the night's main event. Laying into her former friend with a series of rights, she demonstrated the intensity that will only serve to help her in the coming weeks and months.
Throw in her calling Flair a b**** and you have the recipe for a great bit of heel booking.
Except the fans continued to chant her name in support of the Lass Kicker.
Those fans have watched her battle her way from obscurity back into the title picture and, despite all attempts by WWE Creative to paint her as this jealous and vindictive heel, they buy into her reasons for being that way. They want to see Lynch succeed, her hard work paid off in grand fashion.
That Flair came back from months away and was suddenly thrust into the title picture, stealing Lynch's thunder, was unfair in their eyes and they will not hesitate to let WWE officials know that in their eyes, they see nothing wrong with what she is doing.
It creates a difficult situation for the company, though.
Does it sit back and allow the positive chants for Lynch to continue while sacrificing their champion and division centerpiece's heat or does it create an antihero of sorts out of the Irishwoman?
That is a question it will have to answer in the coming weeks, before the pro-Lynch chants get so loud that the fans in the stands dictate who the real babyface and heel are.