Lucas Torreira's Agent Says 'It's a Pity' He Didn't Join Napoli over Arsenal

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Lucas Torreira could have joined Napoli instead of Arsenal earlier this summer if Carlo Ancelotti had taken over as manager of the Serie A club sooner, according to the midfielder's agent, Pablo Bentancur.

The Partenopei were in talks with Sampdoria over signing Torreira, but the uncertainty over the manager's position at the Stadio San Paolo allowed Arsenal to sign him, to Bentancur's disappointment, per Mattias Karen of ESPN.co.uk:

"It's a pity. I'm sorry Ancelotti wasn't there at the start of the negotiation. He'd have been a great help for Torreira, he has tremendous international experience.

"But then Lucas called me, and he confirmed to me that negotiations with Arsenal were too advanced for any second thoughts. If the Arsenal deal had collapsed then Napoli would have been perfect."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.