Lucas Torreira's Agent Says 'It's a Pity' He Didn't Join Napoli over Arsenal

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 29, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 25: Lucas Torreira of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on August 25, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Lucas Torreira could have joined Napoli instead of Arsenal earlier this summer if Carlo Ancelotti had taken over as manager of the Serie A club sooner, according to the midfielder's agent, Pablo Bentancur. 

The Partenopei were in talks with Sampdoria over signing Torreira, but the uncertainty over the manager's position at the Stadio San Paolo allowed Arsenal to sign him, to Bentancur's disappointment, per Mattias Karen of ESPN.co.uk:

"It's a pity. I'm sorry Ancelotti wasn't there at the start of the negotiation. He'd have been a great help for Torreira, he has tremendous international experience.

"But then Lucas called me, and he confirmed to me that negotiations with Arsenal were too advanced for any second thoughts. If the Arsenal deal had collapsed then Napoli would have been perfect."

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Nike AS Roma 18-19 Third Kit Leaked

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Nike AS Roma 18-19 Third Kit Leaked

    Footy Headlines
    via Footy Headlines

    Reiss Nelson Going to Germany Would Be Good for Him and Arsenal

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Reiss Nelson Going to Germany Would Be Good for Him and Arsenal

    arseblog
    via Arseblog

    Mediawatch: Mourinho, Trump, Misquoting and Bad Maths

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mediawatch: Mourinho, Trump, Misquoting and Bad Maths

    Daniel Storey
    via Football365

    La Liga Wants Matches in Mexico

    World Football logo
    World Football

    La Liga Wants Matches in Mexico

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com