Mateja Kezman Says Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Will Stay at Lazio Amid PSG Rumours

Mateja Kezman, the agent for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, has dismissed speculation linking the player with a possible move to Paris Saint-Germain late in the transfer window.

While the transfer deadline has passed for Serie A sides, PSG are still free to make signings until Friday, and there has been some buzz about the French champions trying to put together a package that would see the Serbian move to Paris.

But Kezman has made it clear that as things stand Milinkovic-Savic will not be going anywhere, per Corriere dello Sport (h/t Football Italia).

"Milinkovic will stay in Rome and continue to play for Lazio," said the former Chelsea striker. "Lots of false rumours have spread throughout the summer."

As noted by Football Italia, there is said to have been a meeting held between the player's representatives and PSG's sporting director Antero Henrique.

It's added that Milinkovic-Savic is expected to be offered a new contract by the capital club that would see his annual salary doubled to €3 million (£2.72 million) up until 2023. As noted by Football Italia, during the summer the 23-year-old has been linked with Juventus, Real Madrid, Manchester United and AC Milan, as well as PSG.

The list of clubs linked with the player is an impressive one and befitting of the esteem Milinkovic-Savic is held in world football.

While he's been making strides since arriving at Lazio in 2015, the 2017-18 campaign was a breakthrough one for Milinkovic-Savic, as he showcased all facets of his game on a consistent basis. These numbers sum up how effective he can be in different areas:

Lazio have used the player in different roles in the past, but Milinkovic-Savic is at his best when given freedom to roam.

In this role he has license to go and win the ball, pull teams apart with his quick transitions and make major contributions in the final third. He's blossomed into a special footballer and someone who would make a massive difference at any football club in the world.

Bayern Munich US' Cristian Nyari commented on how excited he was to see the midfielder in action again for the capital club this season:

Despite not qualifying for this year's UEFA Champions League, it appears as though Lazio are going to hang on to their main man.

Although Milinkovic-Savic would be a major acquisition for PSG, looking at their options in central midfield he's not necessarily the type of footballer manager Thomas Tuchel needs.

It would make the signing of the Lazio man a luxury one, especially at the expense of a more natural holding operator.