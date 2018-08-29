Barcelona Reportedly Remain 'Confident' of €50M Adrien Rabiot Transfer

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 29, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 25: Adrien Rabiot of Paris Saint Germain during the French League 1 match between Paris Saint Germain v Angers at the Parc des Princes on August 25, 2018 in Paris France (Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal has reportedly not yet given up hope of securing the signing of Adrien Rabiot from Paris Saint-Germain. 

According to Xavi Hernandez of Marca, Abidal remains "confident" an agreement can still be reached between the two clubs before the deadline passes on Friday. That's despite PSG not wanting to sell the French midfielder.

"With his contract ending at the end of the season, the player has rejected every renewal offer made by the club," said Hernandez. "As the transfer deadline approaches everything is still open, and the Blaugrana are willing to spend €50 million on the transfer."

Given Rabiot's contract is set to run out at the end of the campaign, the prospect of Barcelona waiting until January before signing the midfielder is also mentioned, as they'd be able to get him for a possible knockdown price.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

