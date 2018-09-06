Ranking the Top 50 NFL Players Heading into the Regular Season

0 of 18

The NFL is teeming with talent these days. Here, we've set out to separate the wheat from the chaff and determine the top 50 players heading into the 2018 regular season.

These rankings aren't about who's had the best career up to this point. Players with the most All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods aren't necessarily at the top.

Instead, we examined current roster situations and recent production to determine which players will shine brightest in the upcoming campaign.

In other words, how does the roster makeup benefit a specific player? Did he get traded to a new team, or will any notable additions or subtractions affect his output this season? Meanwhile, recent trends help separate veterans on the decline from rising stars who deserve their spots among the best.

Injuries also matter for players who spent the majority of recent seasons on the sideline. Spoiler alert: J.J. Watt didn't make the cut.

Rookies have been excluded since they don't meet one of the two criteria: a track record in the league.

Who's the NFL's cream of the crop heading into Thursday's season opener between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles? Scroll down to find out.