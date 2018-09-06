Ranking the Top 50 NFL Players Heading into the Regular Season

Ranking the Top 50 NFL Players Heading into the Regular SeasonSeptember 6, 2018
The NFL is teeming with talent these days. Here, we've set out to separate the wheat from the chaff and determine the top 50 players heading into the 2018 regular season.
These rankings aren't about who's had the best career up to this point. Players with the most All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods aren't necessarily at the top.
Instead, we examined current roster situations and recent production to determine which players will shine brightest in the upcoming campaign.
In other words, how does the roster makeup benefit a specific player? Did he get traded to a new team, or will any notable additions or subtractions affect his output this season? Meanwhile, recent trends help separate veterans on the decline from rising stars who deserve their spots among the best.
Injuries also matter for players who spent the majority of recent seasons on the sideline. Spoiler alert: J.J. Watt didn't make the cut.
Rookies have been excluded since they don't meet one of the two criteria: a track record in the league.
Who's the NFL's cream of the crop heading into Thursday's season opener between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles? Scroll down to find out.
Nos. 50-46
50. CB Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints
The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year breaks into the top 50 as a key component in the New Orleans Saints' improved secondary. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen helped New Orleans make significant strides with young talent, and Lattimore led the charge on the back end with five interceptions and 18 pass breakups. Entering his second season on a vastly improved unit, the 22-year-old should continue to progress as one of the top young cornerbacks in the league.
49. WR Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
The transition at quarterback from Alex Smith to Patrick Mahomes could yield immediate benefits for wideout Tyreek Hill. The tandem connected on deep completions for 69 and 28 yards in the second and third preseason games, respectively. Mahomes' big arm plus Hill's speed (4.24 40-yard dash) can lead to highlights and gaudy receiving numbers for the third-year wide receiver.
48. WR T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts
Quarterback Andrew Luck's return looks like good news for T.Y. Hilton. Two seasons ago, he led the league in receiving yards (1,448) with the three-time Pro Bowler under center. Assuming Hilton's high-end production continues with Luck at the helm, he's headed for a fifth 1,000-plus-yard season as the lead talent of an average wide receiver corps.
47. S Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans
Kevin Byard became a ball hawk during the 2017 campaign, picking off a league-high eight passes. This offseason, the Titans added Pro Bowl cornerback Malcolm Butler, which may force opposing quarterbacks to target the seam or the middle of the field, where Byard often lurks. He's also a major contributor in run defense and could see more action going downhill because of linebacker Avery Williamson's departure to the New York Jets.
46. LB C.J. Mosley, Baltimore Ravens
C.J. Mosley can both sniff out the run and drop back into coverage on passing downs. The three-time Pro Bowler has eight interceptions and 31 pass breakups through four seasons. In his first two campaigns, Mosley logged seven sacks. If Terrell Suggs loses a step—the linebacker turns 36 in October—expect Mosley to apply pocket pressure in his place.
Nos. 45-41
45. CB Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota Vikings
Cornerback Xavier Rhodes will play within a strong defense that allowed the fewest number of touchdowns in 2017. With Trae Waynes coming into his own on the opposite side of the field, opposing quarterbacks can't just avoid the All-Pro cover man. As a result, he should have more opportunities to use his length to pick off errant passes.
44. LG Kelechi Osemele, Oakland Raiders
Running back Marshawn Lynch's physical running style should continue to mesh with Kelechi Osemele's road-grader mentality in rushing situations. The 29-year-old guard is nasty when he's mauling defenders after the snap. The All-Pro has also refined his technique, as he drew only four penalties last year, down from seven in 2016.
43. TE Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles have an emerging tight end in Zach Ertz, who led the team in receptions (74) and yards (824) through a Pro Bowl campaign. He should see a high target volume in the first few weeks while wideout Alshon Jeffery recovers from shoulder surgery.
Quarterback Carson Wentz's return remains uncertain, but Ertz hauled in 18 catches for 192 yards and a touchdown with Nick Foles under center during the 2017-18 postseason. Expect the 27-year-old tight end to flirt with a 1,000-yard season.
42. S Earl Thomas, Seattle Seahawks
After an extended contract stalemate, Earl Thomas ended his holdout Wednesday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He'll take the field as one of the best deep safeties in the game. The three-time All-Pro dealt with leg injuries over the last two seasons, but he snagged four interceptions and broke up 16 passes during that span. Regardless of where Thomas finishes the season, he's capable of erasing drives single-handedly.
41. S Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings
In 2017, Harrison Smith received his first All-Pro honors after logging five interceptions and 12 pass breakups. The versatile safety can also blitz the quarterback and thwart the run, which explains why he played the most defensive snaps (970) of any Vikings player last season.
Head coach Mike Zimmer will likely continue to use Smith in a variety of ways to showcase his diverse skill set, which should lead to another huge year for the three-time Pro Bowler.
Nos. 40-36
40. LT Joe Staley, San Francisco 49ers
Joe Staley sets the standard for the San Francisco 49ers offensive line and gives rookie Mike McGlinchey a good example to follow in the upcoming season. The six-time Pro Bowler is going into his age-34 campaign, but he's still performing at an optimal level in running and passing situations. He's maintained unflappable technique in his blocking, committing just three penalties in each of the last three seasons.
39. RG Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens
Last year, Marshal Yanda broke his ankle, and he underwent shoulder surgery during the offseason. In August, the Baltimore Ravens activated him from the physically unable to perform list, which bodes well for the rushing offense. The two-time All-Pro (6'3", 305 lbs) helped establish the ground attack in the trenches with sheer power to move bodies on the interior. The Ravens will benefit from his toughness with tailback Alex Collins' ability to make a cut and run downhill.
38. DE Everson Griffen, Minnesota Vikings
Since Everson Griffen became a full-time starter in 2014, he's logged 43.5 sacks, ranking fourth over the last four seasons. The Minnesota Vikings secondary has earned praise for its suffocating coverage, but the 30-year-old defensive end provides a fierce pass rush, which forces poor throws from the pocket. With Danielle Hunter coming along on the opposite end, Griffen could match last year's 13-sack total.
37. LB Ryan Kerrigan, Washington Redskins
Ryan Kerrigan isn't a household name outside of the Washington Redskins fanbase, but he's been an incredible pass-rusher over the last seven seasons, racking up 71.5 career sacks. He's also forced 22 fumbles. Washington selected rookie first-rounder Da'Ron Payne in April to plug holes and penetrate on the interior, which could clear lanes for Kerrigan on the edge.
36. RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Alvin Kamara helped balance the Saints offense in 2017. Quarterback Drew Brees threw fewer than 600 passes in a single season for the first time since 2009. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year won't see a sharp increase in carries because of Mark Ingram's four-game absence due to suspension, but the coaching staff will likely ride him if he's breaking off long runs and gashing defenses after the catch.
Kamara also poses a threat as a returner on special teams, which adds a lift in his overall projection.
Nos. 35-31
35. DT Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Gerald McCoy has led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in sacks over the last five terms. It's an incredible feat for an interior defender who was consistently the top pass-rushing threat with limited help on the ends. The front office acquired Jason Pierre-Paul and Vinny Curry to address that issue. The moves to ramp up pocket pressure should give McCoy a shot at his first double-digit-sack total in 2018.
34. LT Trent Williams, Washington Redskins
Trent Williams has missed 12 games in the last three seasons, which drops his ranking a bit, but he's a key component to the Redskins offensive line when healthy. The 6'5", 320-pounder keeps pocket pressure at bay on the left side, and he's a capable run-blocker who can seal off the edge. Assuming Williams fully recovered from a December knee surgery, he'll earn a seventh consecutive Pro Bowl invite.
33. C Alex Mack, Atlanta Falcons
Alex Mack looks like a much better run-blocker and pass protector when playing alongside better talent. After seven seasons with the Cleveland Browns, the 32-year-old has helped unlock Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman in the backfield for the past two campaigns. The Falcons ranked fifth in average rushing yards (4.52) between the center and guards in 2017, per Football Outsiders.
With the offensive core still in place, expect another standout season for Mack.
32. RG David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers
David DeCastro had a flare-up in penalties during the 2016 term, drawing 12 infractions, but that number dropped to six last season in an All-Pro campaign. The seventh-year guard doesn't just open rushing lanes. He keeps interior defenders from penetrating A-gaps and dropping quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The adjustment to the faults in his game should help him maintain his high level of play regardless of who starts at running back for Pittsburgh.
31. DE Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints
In 2017, Cameron Jordan reached a single-season high in sacks (13), and he expanded his impact on the defensive line. He increased his stops as a solo tackler on the edge and also batted down 11 passes. As a complete player, the 29-year-old should have another productive year beyond his pass-rushing duties.
Nos. 30-26
30. LT Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys
We saw the difference in the Dallas Cowboys pass protection when Tyron Smith went down with groin and back injuries last November. Former Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn held a six-count sack party and embarrassed Chaz Green, who was filling in at left tackle. Quarterback Dak Prescott can breathe a sigh of relief with the two-time All-Pro seemingly over his ailments. He's kept pressure to a minimum on the blind side in 105 career starts.
29. LB Deion Jones, Atlanta Falcons
Deion Jones leads a new wave of linebackers who excel in pass coverage. He logged six interceptions and 21 pass breakups in his first two seasons. At 6'1", 227 pounds, his tackling isn't always effective, but he led the Falcons in that category with 138 combined (91 solo) last year.
Expect head coach Dan Quinn to continue optimizing Jones' strengths as a quick striker against the run and a solid cover man in the middle of the defense.
28. CB Darius Slay, Detroit Lions
Darius Slay emerged as a playmaker during the last season with eight interceptions (tied for the lead). He also knows how to position himself for a stop, logging 76 pass breakups in five seasons. New head coach Matt Patricia's background as a defensive coordinator should serve the All-Pro cover man well. Patricia helped develop 2014 undrafted cornerback Malcolm Butler into a Pro Bowl player.
27. TE Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots
Rob Gronkowski should rank higher on this list, but he's battled a myriad of injuries in his career. Assuming the tight end is healthy for most of the season, quarterback Tom Brady will depend on him as a familiar face in the passing offense. Julian Edelman's suspension puts Gronkowski in the spotlight for the first four weeks, but he'll remain a viable receiving threat throughout the year because of the Patriots' shallow wide receiver corps.
26. DE Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals finished with a mediocre 8-8 record last season, which takes away the attention from Chandler Jones' league-leading 17 sacks. Nonetheless, he's a key player to watch with Steve Wilks taking over as head coach. The defense will switch to a 4-3 base alignment, and Jones played defensive end through four terms with the New England Patriots, logging two double-digit-sack seasons.
Expect another big year for him in the new scheme.
Nos. 25-21
25. WR Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers' decision to release Jordy Nelson should increase Davante Adams' workload. He'll likely finish the season as quarterback Aaron Rodgers' No. 1 target in the passing attack. The Pro Bowl wide receiver established himself as a red-zone threat with consecutive double-digit touchdown seasons over the last two years.
Now, he's likely headed for his first 1,000-yard campaign as the lead man at his position.
24. DT Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals have a defense stacked with pass-rushers, including Geno Atkins, Carlos Dunlap, Carl Lawson and Michael Johnson. Opposing offensive linemen can't focus on Atkins alone. Despite defensive coordinator Paul Guenther's departure to Oakland, don't expect Atkins to skip a beat. The dominant pass-rusher is still a candidate to lead the team in sacks for a third consecutive year.
23. CB Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals
Patrick Peterson has earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his seven seasons, and there's more to come. Wilks plans to move him the all over the field instead of using him to strictly shadow No. 1 wide receivers, per Kyle Odegard of the team's official website. Peterson picked off a pass in Week 3 of exhibition play, which may be a slight taste of what we're going to see in the regular season.
22. DE Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars
Calais Campbell went from good in Arizona to unstoppable with the Jacksonville Jaguars last year. He led a stacked front seven in sacks with 14.5. The All-Pro pass-rusher benefits from playing alongside Malik Jackson and Yannick Ngakoue; the pair combined for 20 sacks in 2017. Campbell is primed for another big year with the same Sacksonville cast.
21. CB Casey Hayward, Los Angeles Chargers
After a four-year stint primarily in a reserve role with the Packers, Casey Hayward has developed into one of the top playmaking starting cornerbacks in the league. He's accumulated 11 interceptions and 42 pass breakups in his last two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has a talented secondary, which makes it hard for quarterbacks to avoid the two-time Pro Bowler in coverage.
Nos. 20-16
20. LB Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks lost some star power on defense, but Bobby Wagner remains as one of the best every-down linebackers in the game. The three-time All-Pro can do it all—stop the run, pressure the pocket and drop into coverage. He's recorded 15.5 sacks, eight interceptions and 507 solo tackles in six seasons. In a revamped group in need of playmakers, Wagner could log another 1,000-plus snaps in a standout year.
19. QB Tom Brady, New England Patriots
In 2017, Brady didn't show significant signs of slowing down. He led the league in pass attempts (581) and yards (4,577) while completing 66.3 percent of his throws. Brady hasn't thrown double-digit interceptions in a season since 2013.
After trading Brandin Cooks to the Rams, the Patriots may lean heavily on the short passing game to move the ball—something we've seen in the past. Brady may not have many explosive plays, but he'll use precision to keep the offense moving downfield.
18. CB A.J. Bouye, Jacksonville Jaguars
A.J. Bouye takes the field as one-half of a top-notch cornerback tandem in Jacksonville. In 2017, he started all 16 games for the first time in his career and logged six interceptions with 18 pass breakups. Now, in a prominent role, we should continue to see him blossom into a premier boundary defender.
17. RB David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals
David Johnson should have a high usage rate with wideout Larry Fitzgerald in the twilight of his career; the 35-year-old's yards-per-reception average hit career lows in the last two seasons.
Expect offensive coordinator Mike McCoy to feed the ball to Johnson as a running back and receiver and for Johnson to see close to the 373 touches he had in 2016. He led the league with 2,118 yards from scrimmage that year before missing last season with a broken wrist.
16. WR Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants
Odell Beckham Jr. is returning to action after suffering an ankle injury last season that required surgery. He accumulated 1,300-plus receiving yards and at least 10 touchdowns in each of his first three seasons.
In new head coach Pat Shurmur's offense, the three-time Pro Bowler could see action in the slot, which adds another wrinkle to how tough it is to cover him. Expect Beckham to be among the top five in receiving yards this year.
Nos. 15-11
15. EDGE Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers
In 2016, Chargers edge-rusher Joey Bosa earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors with 10.5 sacks and 29 solo tackles in 12 appearances. He logged 12.5 sacks and improved his run-stopping ability on the edge, finishing with 54 solo tackles last season. Going into his second campaign in Bradley's scheme, the third-year defensive end has an arrow that points up.
14. RB Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams
Todd Gurley broke out as the Offensive Player of the Year under head coach Sean McVay in 2017. He led the team in receptions (64) and logged a league-best 13 touchdowns on the ground. Wideout Brandin Cooks' arrival may chip into Gurley's target volume in the passing attack, but the back is part of a dynamic offensive unit and should have room to run, possibly matching his 2017 rushing performance.
13. WR DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans
The Houston Texans lacked stability at quarterback before Deshaun Watson took over and lit up opposing defenses last year. The revolving door behind center likely affected DeAndre Hopkins' production. It's not surprising the 25-year-old wideout led the league in touchdown receptions with 13 in 2017. Watson and Hopkins—two Clemson products—should form an effective tandem in the upcoming season.
12. CB Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville Jaguars
Ramsey ranks six spots higher than Bouye because the outspoken cornerback brings a little more to the Jaguars run defense. Also, in a short time, he's lined up against some of the best wide receivers and won—even getting under A.J. Green's skin and drawing punches from the wideout last season. He'll wear a bullseye on his chest after his controversial GQ Magazine comments regarding several opponents, but the All-Pro should have another standout year behind an aggressive front seven.
11. WR Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons
After the wideout scored just three times in 2017, Julio Jones and offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian worked on red-zone situations over the summer, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's D. Orlando Ledbetter. With a stronger connection between the two, expect the two-time All-Pro to put up even bigger numbers. He's led the league in receiving yards per game in two of the last three seasons. Now, his touchdown total could see a significant increase.
10. EDGE Von Miller, Denver Broncos
Von Miller signed a record-setting deal for defensive players in July 2016, and he hasn't let up since. In 2017, the 29-year-old logged his sixth double-digit-sack season in seven years.
The Denver Broncos will have a healthy, stout defensive line featuring Derek Wolfe, Domata Peko and Adam Gotsis—a trio who can occupy blocks to ease Miller's path to the quarterback.
Wolfe missed five games last season, struggling with a neck injury in the latter portion of the year. He's logged 24.5 sacks in six campaigns, and his ability to penetrate should help Miller, who also rushes mostly from the left side. Offensive linemen don't want to see the three-time All-Pro in one-on-one situations in the trenches.
The Broncos also added edge-rusher Bradley Chubb in April's draft. If the rookie can pose an immediate pass-rushing threat, Miller could have one of his best years.
9. OG Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys selected guard Zack Martin No. 16 overall in 2014. He finished his rookie campaign with All-Pro honors and hasn't missed a contest in four seasons.
Last year, Dallas ranked fourth in average rushing yards (4.55) between the center and guards, per Football Outsiders. That's not a coincidence with an iron man capable of creating space in the trenches. Martin also went through the entire 2017 campaign without drawing a flag.
We'll see Martin's technique and power on full display in the upcoming season because running back Ezekiel Elliott will likely see an increased workload in a full slate of games. The Cowboys may also use a short passing attack as Prescott warms up to a revamped receiving corps.
Fortunately for the Cowboys' rushing offense, Martin can lead the way for Elliott on the inside and neutralize an extra defender in the box.
8. CB Marcus Peters, Los Angeles Rams
You often hear the term "ball hawk" used to describe a player who racks up interceptions, but we'll label cornerback Marcus Peters a ball magnet.
Since he entered the league as the No. 18 overall pick in the 2015 draft, he's accumulated the most interceptions (19). The fourth-year cornerback also has 480 return yards after picks and two touchdowns.
The Chiefs traded Peters to the Rams, and he'll line up opposite All-Pro cornerback Aqib Talib. Opposing signal-callers may target the 25-year-old because he's prone to gambling, but Peters has shown the ability to shake off mistakes and take a chance on the next play.
With defensive tackles Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh pressuring the pocket, Peters should have several shots at easy interceptions on hurried throws.
7. RB Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
Elliott came into the league on a tear, leading all ball-carriers in rush attempts (322) and yards (1,631) in 2016. A six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy stunted his numbers last season. Nonetheless, he ranked No. 1 in average rushing yards per game over the last two years.
As the Cowboys passing offense transitions to receivers Allen Hurns, Deonte Thompson and Michael Gallup, the ground attack should remain potent. Dallas ranked first and fifth in rush attempts over the last two seasons, respectively. Expect that volume to continue with Elliott and a top-notch offensive line.
The All-Pro running back could lead the league in carries. He's the lone high-end skill player in the offense. Although Elliott hasn't caught more than 32 passes in either of his two seasons, short, high-percentage throws to the flat could boost his target volume.
When the Cowboys' aerial attack sputters, a few handoffs and a couple of dump-off passes may not look pretty, but they could be the most effective way to move the chains in Dallas.
6. QB Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
The Saints have bolstered the ground attack with Ingram and Kamara, but Brees has enough in the tank for another standout season.
For most quarterbacks, a 60 percent completion rate seems standard. Brees' precision reached another level over the last two seasons, though, as he completed at least 70 percent of his passes in both years. Despite an emerging rushing offense, the 39-year-old still led the league in completions (386) in 2017.
Brees' passing touchdown total dropped from 37 to 23 from 2016 to 2017, but the Saints added a familiar red-zone target in tight end Ben Watson to boost that number. He scored six times during his third year with the team in 2015.
After a season away from football and a one-year stint in Baltimore in 2017, Watson looks like he's in the "prime of his career" according to the New Orleans Advocate's Joel Erickson. If the 37-year-old performs like it, Brees could have a high touchdown total to match his pinpoint accuracy.
5. LB Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Luke Kuechly seems to rarely have a bad game. As the quarterback of the Carolina Panthers defense, he's led the team in solo tackles in five out of six seasons. The 6'3", 238-pounder isn't a smaller middle linebacker like Jones in Atlanta, but he still plays well in coverage. He's logged 15 interceptions and 49 pass breakups in his career.
The Panthers won't have linebacker Thomas Davis for the first four weeks because of a performance-enhancing drug suspension, but Kuechly will play behind one of the league's best four-man fronts.
The front office signed quality run-stopping defensive tackle Dontari Poe. He'll line up alongside Pro Bowler Kawann Short on the interior. Mario Addison and Julius Peppers will man the defensive end spots; both logged 11 sacks in 2017.
The production up front makes Kuechly's job a lot easier, especially when he's going downhill to stop the run. He's also provided a little help in the pass rush with at least one sack in each of his six years. Still in the prime of his career, the 27-year-old won't likely show drop-off.
4. DT Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
There's no question Donald has emerged as one of the league's best pass-rushing interior linemen. The fifth-year veteran's 39 sacks provide all the proof needed.
It's a scary thought, but the reigning Defensive Player of the Year may one-up his 2018 performance with help.
In 2018, Donald will line up alongside Suh, a three-time All-Pro, on the interior. That's a lot of mass, pass-rushing potential and run-stopping ability between two talents. Suh isn't the same player who once dominated in Detroit, but he's good enough to take a double-team away from Donald.
The Rams' star defensive tackle skipped their offseason program amid a contract holdout that eventually led to a massive payout. Nonetheless, he heads into the year well-rested. Since Donald isn't new to defensive coordinator Wade Phillips' scheme, his absence shouldn't adversely affect his production.
3. EDGE Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears landed Khalil Mack in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Raiders. He should flourish under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who guided top-level units with the 49ers from 2011 to 2014 and in Chicago last year.
Despite little pass-rush help with the Raiders, Mack reached double-digit sacks in each of the last three seasons. When you watch recent tape of him, you'll see constant double- and triple-teams blocking his path. He'll benefit from lining up in different spots to keep opposing offensive lines guessing.
Mack brings more than relentless pocket pressure; he can also set the edge against the run and has recorded 11 career pass breakups with the awareness to swat throws near the line of scrimmage.
We should see Mack, the league's highest-paid defensive player, improve because of the Bears supporting cast. Oakland's defense didn't rank better than 20th in yards or points allowed with the two-time All-Pro on the roster. Now, he joins a top-10 unit in both categories.
2. QB Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Rodgers lost one of his familiar targets in wideout Jordy Nelson, but he gained a red-zone threat in tight end Jimmy Graham, who's third among all pass-catchers in touchdown receptions (69) since his rookie year in 2010.
Adams, who's listed 24th on this list, has become a reliable scoring threat. Randall Cobb is a familiar holdover who's spent seven seasons with Rodgers. The Packers signal-caller shouldn't have any problem finishing drives with six points.
Considering Brady is 41 years old and Brees is 39, it's fair to say Rodgers, 34, is still in his prime. Aside from two collarbone injuries, he's shown little wear and tear from his free-form play style that involves scrambling in the pocket. As long as the 14th-year veteran can create with his legs, he'll find holes in defenses.
Even though it's overlooked, the Packers' three-man backfield, which features Jamaal Williams, Aaron Jones and Ty Montgomery, could force defenders to step into the box instead of allowing them to wait for Rodgers' next move. The open pass lanes would bode well for his statistical production.
So, what kept Rodgers out of the No. 1 spot? The NFC North features high-end defenses. Minnesota fielded the best group in yards and points allowed last year. Chicago's top-10 unit acquired Mack—arguably the game's best defensive player.
Rodgers will still have a great season, but it'll be a tough road.
1. WR Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers
Antonio Brown gets the top spot because of his consistency as one of the league's best wide receivers. He's missed only three games over the last five seasons. In addition, the 30-year-old's supporting cast remains intact. Wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster's rapid development forces defensive backs to consider another threat in the Steelers passing game.
In 2017, Brown led the NFL in receiving yards (1,533) and earned his fourth consecutive All-Pro nod, so there's no sign of a drop-off. He'll continue to catch passes from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who's been instrumental in helping the ninth-year wideout reach impressive numbers.
Even though the QB is headed toward the twilight of his career, his rapport with Brown only seems to strengthen each year. Despite a loaded wide receiver corps and Bell's involvement in the passing attack, the six-time Pro Bowler saw the NFL's second-most targets (163) behind Hopkins in 2017.
Regardless of rookie wideout James Washington's learning curve, Brown's workload should remain stable next to productive secondary receiving options. He's been targeted 150-plus times in each of the last five seasons. With a steady catch rate between 62 and 71 percent in that span, Brown will again put up All-Pro numbers.