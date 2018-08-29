Seahawks DL Rasheem Green Describes Discrimination at Jimmy John's

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 29, 2018

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Rasheem Green hits a blocking sled during NFL football training camp, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Rasheem Green took to Twitter on Tuesday and let his followers know he experienced discrimination when attempting to place an order at a Jimmy John's restaurant.

He said the cashier told him the restaurant was closed at 6:13 p.m., but he later found out it was open until 9 p.m. after he asked someone else to check:

After someone asked Green to name the location of the restaurant, he said it was in Renton, Washington.

The Seahawks drafted Green with a third-round pick, and the USC product has wasted little time making an impact. In his first three preseason games, he tallied three sacks and 18 combined tackles. Brady Henderson of ESPN.com said "no Seahawks rookie has been more impressive" than the defensive end in the preseason, and he suggested Green "could play significant snaps right away."

The early production comes after he tallied 10 sacks in his final season at USC and helped the Trojans win the Pac-12 title.

