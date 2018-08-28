WWE Hell in a Cell Matches Revealed for Daniel Bryan, Miz, Randy Orton and More

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

WWE added two more matches to the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view set for Sept. 16 in San Antonio's AT&T Center.

Randy Orton will battle Jeff Hardy in a Hell in a Cell match, while Daniel Bryan will team with wife Brie Bella to take on The Miz and Maryse, furthering WWE's most personal feud:

SmackDown Live now has three matches on the Hell in a Cell card. In addition to the bouts announced Tuesday, AJ Styles will defend the WWE Championship against Samoa Joe.

It's somewhat surprising Hardy and Orton will collide inside the cell rather than Styles and Joe.

Not only is Styles putting a world title on the line, Joe has pushed things way over the line in order to throw Styles off his game. Their feud is one more than deserving of the brutality a Hell in a Cell match often delivers.

With that said, putting Hardy in the cell opens the door for the former world champion to do something crazy. Even at 40 years old, he's still doing Swanton Bombs onto the edge of the ring apron and through tables.

Maybe Hardy does a full Shane McMahon and jumps off the top of the cell structure.

A mixed tag match for Bryan and The Miz is somewhat underwhelming. It takes the focus off the two wrestlers, and neither Bella nor Maryse is a great in-ring worker.

At the same time, it makes a lot of sense to save what's likely to be their most meaningful encounter for Survivor Series. Because of the Super Show-Down in Australia and the all-women's Evolution PPV, there's two months between Hell in a Cell and Survivor Series on Nov. 18.

That's more than enough time to truly give Bryan vs. The Miz the weight it deserves.