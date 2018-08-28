WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 28August 29, 2018
WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 28
For a show that only gets 45 minutes of time every week, 205 Live has managed to run an impressive number of storylines at the same time for the past several months.
While the Cruiserweight Championship is still the main attraction, other stars have begun to make names for themselves with non-title feuds.
Drew Gulak has had an especially good 2018 for someone who hasn't won the title. He excelled when saddled with a comedy gimmick, but he also managed to turn it around to become one of the most vicious wrestlers on the roster.
This week's show featured Buddy Murphy going up against Kalisto and The Brian Kendrick battling Akira Tozawa.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.
The Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa
- The promo from Gallagher and Kendrick before the match felt rehearsed but it still did a good job making this match feel more personal than it did heading into the show.
- Gallagher should have done a bit more outside the ring to cheat.
- Tozawa and Kendrick are both in need of better entrance music.
After Gulak, Kendrick and Jack Gallagher attacked him last week, Tozawa requested a match against Kendrick from Drake Maverick.
This renews a rivalry the two previously had over the Cruiserweight Championship, but this fight was about revenge instead of accolades.
Both men looked good in this match and Gallagher played a great heel associate at ringside. The Japanese Superstar looked especially vicious throughout the contest as he focused on his opponent's knee.
The ending felt somewhat abrupt as Tozawa hit his trademark senton from the top rope, but otherwise, it was a decent match to kick off the show.
Grade: B-
Notes and Highlights
Hideo Itami vs. Some Dude
- WWE needs to do more with Itami. He was a living legend in Japan and he is little more than a midcard star in the cruiserweight division right now.
- The jobber had a strange dye job.
- Seeing Ali in street clothes was weird.
205 Live has been using enhancement talents almost weekly for the past few months, and the trend continued this week when Hideo Itami was given an easy obstacle with a local wrestler.
Despite the sacrificial lamb getting in a few kicks, this was the definition of a squash match. Itami even did the classic heel move of lifting his opponent's shoulders off the mat to stop a three count so he could deliver more punishment.
Watching someone destroy a jobber is almost always boring, but Itami did a fantastic job using this bout as an opportunity to show how brutal he could be.
Mustafa Ali eventually intervened to prevent the poor kid from suffering any further at the hands of Itami.
Grade: B-
Notes and Highlights
Buddy Murphy vs. Kalisto
- Watching someone dive over a ref to take out their opponent will never get old.
- The way Murphy caught Kalisto flying off the apron to deliver a suplex on the floor was unreal.
- A reverse hurricanrana performed properly is one of the most impressive moves in pro wrestling.
- Kalisto was launched off the apron into the announce table.
- There isn't enough room to list every highlight of this match. Just drop what you are doing and go watch it.
WWE hyped this match at the top of the show with a great video package highlighting Kalisto and Murphy's first encounter a couple of months ago.
They were both alone last time, but Murphy had Tony Nese at ringside while Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik accompanied Kalisto to the ring for this bout.
As expected, Murphy used his power advantage to take control of the luchador in the early moments of the match, but the high-flyer kept finding ways to keep himself in the fight.
The extra Superstars around the ring prevented this from being as technical as their last encounter, but they still mixed in plenty of big spots to pop the crowd. Once the ref booted Dorado, Metalik and Nese from the arena, the competitors in the ring picked up the pace.
As they built toward the conclusion, the crowd showed its appreciation with "205" chants. Kalisto put up a valiant effort, but Murphy was too much for him once again. The Juggernaut celebrated with The Premier Athlete to close the show.
Grade: A+
Notes and Highlights