WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 28

Credit: WWE.com

For a show that only gets 45 minutes of time every week, 205 Live has managed to run an impressive number of storylines at the same time for the past several months.

While the Cruiserweight Championship is still the main attraction, other stars have begun to make names for themselves with non-title feuds.

Drew Gulak has had an especially good 2018 for someone who hasn't won the title. He excelled when saddled with a comedy gimmick, but he also managed to turn it around to become one of the most vicious wrestlers on the roster.

This week's show featured Buddy Murphy going up against Kalisto and The Brian Kendrick battling Akira Tozawa.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.