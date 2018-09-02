WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Worst Matches in History of PPV

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Hell in a Cell has been a staple of WWE's annual pay-per-view schedule for nearly a decade, with this year's event set to mark the tenth installment in its history.

Despite there no longer being a need for gimmick pay-per-views in WWE, that hasn't stopped the company from running them on a near-monthly basis. By holding the same shows at the same time every year, match concepts that were once anticipated, such as Hell in a Cell, no longer feel as special as they should.

The event itself has never been known to be among the most must-see pay-per-views WWE does annually anyway, with a majority of the matches on the card failing to feature anything above average. There are matchups that aren't remembered too fondly as a result of being forgettable, and then are those that are indeed remembered by fans, but for the wrong reasons.

Whether it was a case of bad booking leading up to the event or two competitors simply not sharing any in-ring chemistry, certain matches from Hell in a Cell's history wound up being worse than expected. Few of them actually took place inside the structure, and instead, it was the lousy undercard that hosted these abysmal outings.

Here's hoping nothing at this year's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view comes close to being as bad as the following seven stinkers, which have earned the right to be called the worst matches to take place at the event since its inception in 2009.