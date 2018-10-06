Ranking NBA's Top 15 Small Forwards Entering 2018-19 Season

1 of 11

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

15. Andre Iguodala, Golden State Warriors

Age: 34

2017-18 Per-Game Stats: 6.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.6 blocks

Advanced Metrics: 11.2 player efficiency rating (PER), 6.73 total points added (TPA), 1.41 real plus-minus (RPM)

Old reliable is still chugging along. Andre Iguodala's days of filling up the box score are over. He concedes touches and status to Golden State's armory of superstars, and like his championship teammates, he has a deliberate "Wake me when the regular season's over" vibe about him. His three-point splits spent most of last year toiling in the gutter as well.

Whatever. Iguodala shows up when it matters. He shot 37.8 percent from deep during the postseason, and the Warriors still liberally use him to cover point guards and wings.

Going on 35, he may be past defending the LeBron Jameses of the NBA Finals. Then again, maybe not. A left leg injury hampered his availability this past June, but he still got his me-versus-the-best-player-ever licks in. Only Kevin Durant averaged more possessions per game guarding Lonzo Ball's newest sidekick.

Essentially, Iguodala remains an exhaustive defender who can piece together half-court offensive possessions in a pinch without ever concerning himself about his usage or scoring totals. Every team wants that type of player.

14. Harrison Barnes, Dallas Mavericks

Age: 26

2017-18 Per-Game Stats: 18.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.2 blocks

Advanced Metrics: 15.8 PER, minus-110.16 TPA, minus-1.90 RPM

Harrison Barnes' place in the league is almost impossible to peg.

His self-sustaining offense has been a pleasant surprise since his arrival in Dallas. He closed 2016-17 and 2017-18 inside the 70th percentile of efficiency on isolation possessions. Last year, he connected on 42.9 percent of his looks when using between three and six dribbles—not great but in line with marks from Durant (43.4 percent) and Donovan Mitchell (43 percent).

Barnes' game nevertheless wants for a certain depth. He rarely gets to the free-throw line and has yet to develop into much of a playmaker. Fifty-two players have made at least 75 appearances and maintained a usage rate north of 25 over the past two seasons. Among that group, Barnes ranks 38th in free-throw-attempt rate and 51st in assists per 36 minutes.

Meaningful improvement isn't out of the question. He's 26, and this will be only his third season as a featured cog. But the path to quasi-reinvention is complicated by Luka Doncic and Dennis Smith Jr. Both profile as tentpole ball-handlers whose developmental arcs knife into Barnes' volume.

13. Taurean Prince, Atlanta Hawks

Age: 24

2017-18 Per-Game Stats: 14.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.5 blocks

Advanced Metrics: 12.8 PER, minus-35.32 TPA, minus-1.72 RPM

Taurean Prince is getting tons of love here, and deservedly so. He shined in 2017-18 after the Hawks turned over a larger share of the offense to him.

In his final 31 appearances last season, Prince averaged 17.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals while drilling 37.9 percent of his triples. His secondary playmaking remains a nice surprise. He coughed up possessions on 27.3 percent of his pick-and-rolls, but he was brand new to half-court creation. His mistakes will dwindle amid better spacing—shout-out, Trae Young—and with more reps.

Replicating last season's closing surge will be tough, as Prince will cede touches to Young, Kent Bazemore and Jeremy Lin. But the Hawks' power structure is hardly set in stone. He will have plenty of opportunities to broaden his offensive scope, especially if the Hawks trade Bazemore. Prince's defense buoys the rest of this projection. He has the chops to switch between shooting guards and small forwards, and he should stand up against 4s once Atlanta receives more consistent play from its centers.

12. Robert Covington, Philadelphia 76ers

Age: 27

2017-18 Per-Game Stats: 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.7 steals, 0.9 blocks

Advanced Metrics: 12.9 PER, 131.61 TPA, 5.45 RPM

Robert Covington can be an infuriating offensive player. He rarely needs to branch out from hitting spot-up jumpers and finishing straight-line drives, yet he sometimes struggles to do even that. He couldn't buy a basket during the Sixers' playoff run.

Covington's defense is worth his offensive uncertainty. He covers every type of wing while staging more-than-occasional battles with opposing point guards. He earned his first-team All-Defensive billing last year. Kyle Anderson and LeBron James are the only wings who saved more points, according to NBA Math.

By the way: Covington's offensive warts aren't that dire. He splashed in 37.9 percent of his catch-and-shoot treys last season while shooting an adequate 45.3 percent on drives. It'd be nice if he could match JJ Redick's pinball shooting around screens, but he's far from a total non-factor on offense.

11. Brandon Ingram, Los Angeles Lakers

Age: 21

2017-18 Per-Game Stats: 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.7 blocks

Advanced Metrics: 13.8 PER, minus-53.65 TPA, minus-1.59 RPM



Come swim out in the deep end with us. The water's great.

Brandon Ingram is worth this nod. Watch him, and you'll see he has a great feel for the game. He isn't a pull-up maestro, but he gets to his spots when working off the dribble.

Some of the numbers are starting to catch up with the eye test. From Jan. 1 onward, Ingram averaged 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists while canning 45.3 percent of his three-pointers. He needs to dramatically increase his outside volume before being dubbed a league-average shooter, but he finished in the 75th percentile of spot-up efficiency. Plopping him next to LeBron James should do wonders.