Arsenal Transfer News: Alexandre Lacazette Reportedly Considering Exit

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IAugust 28, 2018

Arsenal's French striker Alexandre Lacazette celebrates their second goal after his cross was turned in for an own goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium in London on August 25, 2018. (Photo by Ian KINGTON / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images)
IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is reportedly considering leaving the Gunners before transfer windows around Europe close on Friday.

The Frenchman only joined Arsenal from Lyon in July 2017 but has become disillusioned after falling out of favour under new manager Unai Emery, according to Le10Sport (h/t the Mirror's Aaron Flanagan).

Lacazette has yet to start a game for Arsenal this season, and European clubs have been in touch with the Gunners to discuss his availability, per the report.

 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    New Investment Could Restart New Chelsea Stadium Plans

    World Football logo
    World Football

    New Investment Could Restart New Chelsea Stadium Plans

    Tom Morgan
    via The Telegraph

    Torreira 'Would've Joined Napoli If Ancelotti Was There Sooner'

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Torreira 'Would've Joined Napoli If Ancelotti Was There Sooner'

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Dortmund Sign Barca's Alcacer on Loan

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Dortmund Sign Barca's Alcacer on Loan

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    The Five Best Arsenal Adidas Shirts Ever

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    The Five Best Arsenal Adidas Shirts Ever

    Mundialmag
    via Mundialmag