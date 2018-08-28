Arsenal Transfer News: Alexandre Lacazette Reportedly Considering Exit

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is reportedly considering leaving the Gunners before transfer windows around Europe close on Friday.

The Frenchman only joined Arsenal from Lyon in July 2017 but has become disillusioned after falling out of favour under new manager Unai Emery, according to Le10Sport (h/t the Mirror's Aaron Flanagan).

Lacazette has yet to start a game for Arsenal this season, and European clubs have been in touch with the Gunners to discuss his availability, per the report.

