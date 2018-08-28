Barcelona Transfer News: Rafinha Set for Real Betis Loan in Latest Rumours

David Ramos/Getty Images

Rafinha is reportedly on the verge of sealing another loan move away from Barcelona, this time to Real Betis.

According to Sport (h/t Goal), after spending the second half of last season at Inter Milan, the Brazilian midfielder will secure a season-long move to Betis on Wednesday.

Rafinha has always found regular first team action hard to come by at the Camp Nou.

He made his senior Barca debut in 2011 after coming through the club's youth system, but he has never earned more than 14 La Liga starts in a full season.

The competition is simply too intense at Barcelona.

Rafinha can play as a central midfielder or on the right flank, but he is behind the likes of Lionel Messi, Ivan Rakitic, Philippe Coutinho, Arturo Vidal and Ousmane Dembele in the pecking order at the Catalan giants.

For Betis, though, he should be a superb addition.

As noted by WhoScored.com before his temporary January move to Inter, the Brazil international boasts an exciting combination of attributes:

There is no shame in Rafinha not being able to secure a starting spot in one of the best sides in the world and it certainly doesn't make him a poor player.

At Betis, he could be a major star. And, after the club impressed hugely with a sixth-place La Liga finish last term, Rafinha will also have the opportunity to help Betis in their UEFA Europa League campaign.