Tyler Seguin on Stars Contract Standoff: 'It's Disappointing'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 28, 2018

Minnesota Wild's Mikael Granlund (64) defends as Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) handles the puck in the third period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, March 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Dallas Stars are going to have a disgruntled star on their hands coming into camp.

Center Tyler Seguin said his ongoing contractual standoff with the team is "disappointing" in an interview Tuesday.

"It's disappointing. I didn't expect to be in this situation," Seguin said, per Scott Wheeler of The Athletic.

Seguin, 26, will make $6.5 million in the final year of his contract this season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    $10K Well Spent: Quirks of Outfitting an NHL Goalie

    NHL logo
    NHL

    $10K Well Spent: Quirks of Outfitting an NHL Goalie

    Ben Arledge
    via ESPN.com

    Why Mike Babcock Us Under Pressure

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Why Mike Babcock Us Under Pressure

    Adam Gretz
    via ProHockeyTalk

    Dallas Stars: Last Year’s Grade, Next Year’s Guess: Alexander Radulov

    Dallas Stars logo
    Dallas Stars

    Dallas Stars: Last Year’s Grade, Next Year’s Guess: Alexander Radulov

    Blackout Dallas
    via Blackout Dallas

    Zetterberg Could Miss Season for Red Wings

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Zetterberg Could Miss Season for Red Wings

    NHL.com
    via NHL.com