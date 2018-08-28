Tyler Seguin on Stars Contract Standoff: 'It's Disappointing'

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Dallas Stars are going to have a disgruntled star on their hands coming into camp.

Center Tyler Seguin said his ongoing contractual standoff with the team is "disappointing" in an interview Tuesday.

"It's disappointing. I didn't expect to be in this situation," Seguin said, per Scott Wheeler of The Athletic.

Seguin, 26, will make $6.5 million in the final year of his contract this season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.